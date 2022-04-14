Solana Name Service (SNS) Tokenomics
Solana Name Service (SNS) is a decentralized naming protocol on the Solana blockchain, designed to simplify and enhance user interactions in the Web3 ecosystem. By mapping complex blockchain addresses to human-readable names like “yourname.sol,” SNS aims to make blockchain technology more accessible to a broader audience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Name Service (SNS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SNS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SNS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Solana Name Service (SNS) Price History
Analyzing the price history of SNS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
SNS Price Prediction
Want to know where SNS might be heading? Our SNS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
