StatusNetwork (SNT) Live Price Chart

SNT Live Price Data & Information

StatusNetwork (SNT) is currently trading at 0.02922 USD with a market cap of 140.09M USD. SNT to USD price is updated in real-time.

StatusNetwork Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
StatusNetwork 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SNT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of StatusNetwork for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001483+0.51%
30 Days$ +0.00304+11.61%
60 Days$ -0.00447-13.27%
90 Days$ +0.00678+30.21%
StatusNetwork Price Change Today

Today, SNT recorded a change of $ +0.0001483 (+0.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StatusNetwork 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00304 (+11.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StatusNetwork 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SNT saw a change of $ -0.00447 (-13.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StatusNetwork 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00678 (+30.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SNT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of StatusNetwork: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

SNT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is StatusNetwork (SNT)

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.

StatusNetwork is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SNT staking availability
- Read reviews and analytics about StatusNetwork on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StatusNetwork buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StatusNetwork Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StatusNetwork, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StatusNetwork price prediction page.

StatusNetwork Price History

Tracing SNT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StatusNetwork price history page.

StatusNetwork (SNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StatusNetwork (SNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StatusNetwork (SNT)

Looking for how to buy StatusNetwork? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StatusNetwork on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

StatusNetwork Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StatusNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StatusNetwork Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StatusNetwork

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

