SOBAX Logo

SOBAX Price(SOBAX)

SOBAX (SOBAX) Live Price Chart

$0.01905
$0.01905$0.01905
0.00%1D
USD

SOBAX Live Price Data & Information

SOBAX (SOBAX) is currently trading at 0.01905 USD with a market cap of -- USD. SOBAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

SOBAX Key Market Performance:

$ 54.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
SOBAX 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SOBAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOBAX price information.

SOBAX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SOBAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.08215-81.18%
60 Days$ -0.25005-92.93%
90 Days$ -0.38685-95.31%
SOBAX Price Change Today

Today, SOBAX recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SOBAX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.08215 (-81.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SOBAX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SOBAX saw a change of $ -0.25005 (-92.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SOBAX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.38685 (-95.31%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SOBAX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SOBAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01892
$ 0.01892$ 0.01892

$ 0.01909
$ 0.01909$ 0.01909

$ 0.8
$ 0.8$ 0.8

+0.05%

0.00%

-17.82%

SOBAX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 54.77K
$ 54.77K$ 54.77K

--
----

What is SOBAX (SOBAX)

Decentralised Perpetual Exchange. Trade BTC, ETH, MATIC and more with up to 100x leverage directly from your wallet at SobaX open-source ecosystem.

SOBAX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SOBAX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SOBAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SOBAX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SOBAX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SOBAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SOBAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOBAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SOBAX price prediction page.

SOBAX Price History

Tracing SOBAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOBAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SOBAX price history page.

SOBAX (SOBAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SOBAX (SOBAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOBAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SOBAX (SOBAX)

Looking for how to buy SOBAX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SOBAX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SOBAX to Local Currencies

1 SOBAX to VND
501.30075
1 SOBAX to AUD
A$0.0295275
1 SOBAX to GBP
0.0142875
1 SOBAX to EUR
0.0165735
1 SOBAX to USD
$0.01905
1 SOBAX to MYR
RM0.081153
1 SOBAX to TRY
0.7747635
1 SOBAX to JPY
¥2.8575
1 SOBAX to ARS
ARS$26.131647
1 SOBAX to RUB
1.544955
1 SOBAX to INR
1.666494
1 SOBAX to IDR
Rp312.295032
1 SOBAX to KRW
26.5318875
1 SOBAX to PHP
1.1096625
1 SOBAX to EGP
￡E.0.925068
1 SOBAX to BRL
R$0.10668
1 SOBAX to CAD
C$0.026289
1 SOBAX to BDT
2.327529
1 SOBAX to NGN
29.1729795
1 SOBAX to UAH
0.7941945
1 SOBAX to VES
Bs2.34315
1 SOBAX to CLP
$18.5166
1 SOBAX to PKR
Rs5.401056
1 SOBAX to KZT
10.3588185
1 SOBAX to THB
฿0.624078
1 SOBAX to TWD
NT$0.5697855
1 SOBAX to AED
د.إ0.0699135
1 SOBAX to CHF
Fr0.0154305
1 SOBAX to HKD
HK$0.149352
1 SOBAX to MAD
.د.م0.173736
1 SOBAX to MXN
$0.3594735
1 SOBAX to PLN
0.071247
1 SOBAX to RON
лв0.084582
1 SOBAX to SEK
kr0.1864995
1 SOBAX to BGN
лв0.0325755
1 SOBAX to HUF
Ft6.674739
1 SOBAX to CZK
0.409956
1 SOBAX to KWD
د.ك0.0058293
1 SOBAX to ILS
0.0645795

SOBAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SOBAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SOBAX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SOBAX

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SOBAX
SOBAX
USD
USD

1 SOBAX = 0.01905 USD

Trade

SOBAXUSDT
$0.01905
$0.01905$0.01905
+0.68%

