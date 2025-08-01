What is SOEX (SOEX)

Shelters of Exiles (SOEX) is the biggest RPG universe on Telegram powered by AI agents. It brings web3 gaming to life with AI-driven gameplay, dynamic NFTs that evolve with gamers' play styles, and a player-driven economy. SoE offers players an evolving world where characters grow, trade flourishes, and AI automates income opportunities.

SOEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SOEX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SOEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SOEX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SOEX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SOEX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SOEX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SOEX price prediction page.

SOEX Price History

Tracing SOEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SOEX price history page.

SOEX (SOEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SOEX (SOEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SOEX (SOEX)

Looking for how to buy SOEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SOEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SOEX to Local Currencies

1 SOEX to VND ₫ 370.5152 1 SOEX to AUD A$ 0.021824 1 SOEX to GBP ￡ 0.01056 1 SOEX to EUR € 0.0122496 1 SOEX to USD $ 0.01408 1 SOEX to MYR RM 0.0599808 1 SOEX to TRY ₺ 0.5726336 1 SOEX to JPY ¥ 2.112 1 SOEX to ARS ARS$ 19.3140992 1 SOEX to RUB ₽ 1.141888 1 SOEX to INR ₹ 1.2317184 1 SOEX to IDR Rp 230.8196352 1 SOEX to KRW ₩ 19.60992 1 SOEX to PHP ₱ 0.82016 1 SOEX to EGP ￡E. 0.6837248 1 SOEX to BRL R$ 0.078848 1 SOEX to CAD C$ 0.0194304 1 SOEX to BDT ৳ 1.7202944 1 SOEX to NGN ₦ 21.5619712 1 SOEX to UAH ₴ 0.5869952 1 SOEX to VES Bs 1.73184 1 SOEX to CLP $ 13.68576 1 SOEX to PKR Rs 3.9919616 1 SOEX to KZT ₸ 7.6562816 1 SOEX to THB ฿ 0.4612608 1 SOEX to TWD NT$ 0.4211328 1 SOEX to AED د.إ 0.0516736 1 SOEX to CHF Fr 0.0114048 1 SOEX to HKD HK$ 0.1103872 1 SOEX to MAD .د.م 0.1284096 1 SOEX to MXN $ 0.2656896 1 SOEX to PLN zł 0.0526592 1 SOEX to RON лв 0.0625152 1 SOEX to SEK kr 0.1378432 1 SOEX to BGN лв 0.0240768 1 SOEX to HUF Ft 4.9333504 1 SOEX to CZK Kč 0.3030016 1 SOEX to KWD د.ك 0.00430848 1 SOEX to ILS ₪ 0.0477312

SOEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SOEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SOEX What is the price of SOEX (SOEX) today? The live price of SOEX (SOEX) is 0.01408 USD . What is the market cap of SOEX (SOEX)? The current market cap of SOEX is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOEX by its real-time market price of 0.01408 USD . What is the circulating supply of SOEX (SOEX)? The current circulating supply of SOEX (SOEX) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SOEX (SOEX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of SOEX (SOEX) is 0.04563 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SOEX (SOEX)? The 24-hour trading volume of SOEX (SOEX) is $ 47.97K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!