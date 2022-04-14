Stohn Coin (SOH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stohn Coin (SOH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stohn Coin (SOH) Information Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network. Official Website: https://stohncoin.org Whitepaper: https://stohncoin.org/files/StohnCoinWhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://stohnexplorer.com/ Buy SOH Now!

Stohn Coin (SOH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stohn Coin (SOH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 40.00M $ 40.00M $ 40.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 223.20K $ 223.20K $ 223.20K All-Time High: $ 0.0372 $ 0.0372 $ 0.0372 All-Time Low: $ 0.002123899099248126 $ 0.002123899099248126 $ 0.002123899099248126 Current Price: $ 0.00558 $ 0.00558 $ 0.00558 Learn more about Stohn Coin (SOH) price

Stohn Coin (SOH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stohn Coin (SOH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOH's tokenomics, explore SOH token's live price!

How to Buy SOH Interested in adding Stohn Coin (SOH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SOH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Stohn Coin (SOH) Price History Analyzing the price history of SOH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SOH Price History now!

SOH Price Prediction Want to know where SOH might be heading? Our SOH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SOH token's Price Prediction now!

