What is Solaxy (SOLAXY)

Solaxy is a high-performance Layer 2 rollup built on Solana, designed to scale throughput while keeping costs low. It runs Solana smart contracts off-chain in a zkVM and settles securely on Solana Layer 1. Developers can use existing SVM tooling without code changes for fast, seamless deployment.

Solaxy Price Prediction

Solaxy Price History

Solaxy (SOLAXY) Tokenomics

How to buy Solaxy (SOLAXY)

SOLAXY to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solaxy What is the price of Solaxy (SOLAXY) today? The live price of Solaxy (SOLAXY) is 0.0007841 USD . What is the market cap of Solaxy (SOLAXY)? The current market cap of Solaxy is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOLAXY by its real-time market price of 0.0007841 USD . What is the circulating supply of Solaxy (SOLAXY)? The current circulating supply of Solaxy (SOLAXY) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Solaxy (SOLAXY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Solaxy (SOLAXY) is 0.0014 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Solaxy (SOLAXY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Solaxy (SOLAXY) is $ 156.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

