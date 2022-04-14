Solaxy (SOLAXY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solaxy (SOLAXY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solaxy (SOLAXY) Information Solaxy is a high-performance Layer 2 rollup built on Solana, designed to scale throughput while keeping costs low. It runs Solana smart contracts off-chain in a zkVM and settles securely on Solana Layer 1. Developers can use existing SVM tooling without code changes for fast, seamless deployment. Official Website: https://solaxy.io/ Whitepaper: https://solaxy.io/assets/document/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xe0b7ad7f8f26e2b00c8b47b5df370f15f90fcf48 Buy SOLAXY Now!

Solaxy (SOLAXY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solaxy (SOLAXY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 103.00B $ 103.00B $ 103.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 77.89M $ 77.89M $ 77.89M All-Time High: $ 0.0014 $ 0.0014 $ 0.0014 All-Time Low: $ 0.00058806293830282 $ 0.00058806293830282 $ 0.00058806293830282 Current Price: $ 0.0007562 $ 0.0007562 $ 0.0007562 Learn more about Solaxy (SOLAXY) price

Solaxy (SOLAXY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solaxy (SOLAXY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLAXY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLAXY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLAXY's tokenomics, explore SOLAXY token's live price!

