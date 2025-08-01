What is Sologenic (SOLO)

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets & NFTs.Tokenized Securities: Sologenic ecosystem utilizes the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets or privately owned. All assets are backed 1:1 with the real world stocks (NOT A CFD) through SAXO bank in the EU. Sologenic also supports Stock mergers and dividends.

Sologenic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sologenic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SOLO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Sologenic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sologenic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sologenic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sologenic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOLO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sologenic price prediction page.

Sologenic Price History

Tracing SOLO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOLO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sologenic price history page.

Sologenic (SOLO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sologenic (SOLO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sologenic (SOLO)

Looking for how to buy Sologenic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sologenic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SOLO to Local Currencies

1 SOLO to VND ₫ 10,360.7418 1 SOLO to AUD A$ 0.610266 1 SOLO to GBP ￡ 0.29529 1 SOLO to EUR € 0.3425364 1 SOLO to USD $ 0.39372 1 SOLO to MYR RM 1.6772472 1 SOLO to TRY ₺ 16.0125924 1 SOLO to JPY ¥ 59.058 1 SOLO to ARS ARS$ 540.0814728 1 SOLO to RUB ₽ 31.930692 1 SOLO to INR ₹ 34.4426256 1 SOLO to IDR Rp 6,454.4251968 1 SOLO to KRW ₩ 548.35353 1 SOLO to PHP ₱ 22.93419 1 SOLO to EGP ￡E. 19.1190432 1 SOLO to BRL R$ 2.204832 1 SOLO to CAD C$ 0.5433336 1 SOLO to BDT ৳ 48.1047096 1 SOLO to NGN ₦ 602.9388708 1 SOLO to UAH ₴ 16.4141868 1 SOLO to VES Bs 48.42756 1 SOLO to CLP $ 382.69584 1 SOLO to PKR Rs 111.6274944 1 SOLO to KZT ₸ 214.0931244 1 SOLO to THB ฿ 12.8982672 1 SOLO to TWD NT$ 11.7761652 1 SOLO to AED د.إ 1.4449524 1 SOLO to CHF Fr 0.3189132 1 SOLO to HKD HK$ 3.0867648 1 SOLO to MAD .د.م 3.5907264 1 SOLO to MXN $ 7.4294964 1 SOLO to PLN zł 1.4725128 1 SOLO to RON лв 1.7481168 1 SOLO to SEK kr 3.8545188 1 SOLO to BGN лв 0.6732612 1 SOLO to HUF Ft 137.9516136 1 SOLO to CZK Kč 8.4728544 1 SOLO to KWD د.ك 0.12047832 1 SOLO to ILS ₪ 1.3347108

Sologenic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sologenic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sologenic What is the price of Sologenic (SOLO) today? The live price of Sologenic (SOLO) is 0.39372 USD . What is the market cap of Sologenic (SOLO)? The current market cap of Sologenic is $ 157.01M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOLO by its real-time market price of 0.39372 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sologenic (SOLO)? The current circulating supply of Sologenic (SOLO) is 398.78M USD . What was the highest price of Sologenic (SOLO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sologenic (SOLO) is 0.94999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sologenic (SOLO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sologenic (SOLO) is $ 125.32K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!