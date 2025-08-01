More About SOLO

SOLO Price Info

SOLO Whitepaper

SOLO Official Website

SOLO Tokenomics

SOLO Price Forecast

SOLO History

SOLO Buying Guide

SOLO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SOLO Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Sologenic Logo

Sologenic Price(SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) Live Price Chart

$0.39372
$0.39372$0.39372
-2.12%1D
USD

SOLO Live Price Data & Information

Sologenic (SOLO) is currently trading at 0.39372 USD with a market cap of 157.01M USD. SOLO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Sologenic Key Market Performance:

$ 125.32K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.12%
Sologenic 24-hour price change
398.78M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SOLO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLO price information.

SOLO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Sologenic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0085277-2.12%
30 Days$ +0.15265+63.32%
60 Days$ +0.14046+55.46%
90 Days$ +0.18719+90.63%
Sologenic Price Change Today

Today, SOLO recorded a change of $ -0.0085277 (-2.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sologenic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.15265 (+63.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sologenic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SOLO saw a change of $ +0.14046 (+55.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sologenic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.18719 (+90.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SOLO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Sologenic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3836
$ 0.3836$ 0.3836

$ 0.42125
$ 0.42125$ 0.42125

$ 0.94999
$ 0.94999$ 0.94999

+0.78%

-2.12%

-12.75%

SOLO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 157.01M
$ 157.01M$ 157.01M

$ 125.32K
$ 125.32K$ 125.32K

398.78M
398.78M 398.78M

What is Sologenic (SOLO)

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets & NFTs.Tokenized Securities: Sologenic ecosystem utilizes the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets or privately owned. All assets are backed 1:1 with the real world stocks (NOT A CFD) through SAXO bank in the EU. Sologenic also supports Stock mergers and dividends.

Sologenic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sologenic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SOLO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sologenic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sologenic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sologenic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sologenic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOLO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sologenic price prediction page.

Sologenic Price History

Tracing SOLO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOLO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sologenic price history page.

Sologenic (SOLO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sologenic (SOLO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sologenic (SOLO)

Looking for how to buy Sologenic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sologenic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SOLO to Local Currencies

1 SOLO to VND
10,360.7418
1 SOLO to AUD
A$0.610266
1 SOLO to GBP
0.29529
1 SOLO to EUR
0.3425364
1 SOLO to USD
$0.39372
1 SOLO to MYR
RM1.6772472
1 SOLO to TRY
16.0125924
1 SOLO to JPY
¥59.058
1 SOLO to ARS
ARS$540.0814728
1 SOLO to RUB
31.930692
1 SOLO to INR
34.4426256
1 SOLO to IDR
Rp6,454.4251968
1 SOLO to KRW
548.35353
1 SOLO to PHP
22.93419
1 SOLO to EGP
￡E.19.1190432
1 SOLO to BRL
R$2.204832
1 SOLO to CAD
C$0.5433336
1 SOLO to BDT
48.1047096
1 SOLO to NGN
602.9388708
1 SOLO to UAH
16.4141868
1 SOLO to VES
Bs48.42756
1 SOLO to CLP
$382.69584
1 SOLO to PKR
Rs111.6274944
1 SOLO to KZT
214.0931244
1 SOLO to THB
฿12.8982672
1 SOLO to TWD
NT$11.7761652
1 SOLO to AED
د.إ1.4449524
1 SOLO to CHF
Fr0.3189132
1 SOLO to HKD
HK$3.0867648
1 SOLO to MAD
.د.م3.5907264
1 SOLO to MXN
$7.4294964
1 SOLO to PLN
1.4725128
1 SOLO to RON
лв1.7481168
1 SOLO to SEK
kr3.8545188
1 SOLO to BGN
лв0.6732612
1 SOLO to HUF
Ft137.9516136
1 SOLO to CZK
8.4728544
1 SOLO to KWD
د.ك0.12047832
1 SOLO to ILS
1.3347108

Sologenic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sologenic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sologenic Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sologenic

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SOLO
SOLO
USD
USD

1 SOLO = 0.39372 USD

Trade

SOLOUSDT
$0.39372
$0.39372$0.39372
-4.96%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee