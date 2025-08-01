More About SOLVEX

$0.0383
+1.05%1D
USD

SOLVEX Live Price Data & Information

SOLVEX (SOLVEX) is currently trading at 0.0383 USD with a market cap of 1.90M USD. SOLVEX to USD price is updated in real-time.

SOLVEX Key Market Performance:

$ 19.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.05%
SOLVEX 24-hour price change
49.53M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SOLVEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLVEX price information.

SOLVEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SOLVEX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000398+1.05%
30 Days$ -0.0415-52.01%
60 Days$ -0.2187-85.10%
90 Days$ -0.1906-83.27%
SOLVEX Price Change Today

Today, SOLVEX recorded a change of $ +0.000398 (+1.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SOLVEX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0415 (-52.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SOLVEX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SOLVEX saw a change of $ -0.2187 (-85.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SOLVEX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1906 (-83.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SOLVEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SOLVEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.80%

+1.05%

-17.82%

SOLVEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is SOLVEX (SOLVEX)

Solvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

SOLVEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SOLVEX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SOLVEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SOLVEX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SOLVEX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SOLVEX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SOLVEX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOLVEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SOLVEX price prediction page.

SOLVEX Price History

Tracing SOLVEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOLVEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SOLVEX price history page.

SOLVEX (SOLVEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SOLVEX (SOLVEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLVEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SOLVEX (SOLVEX)

Looking for how to buy SOLVEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SOLVEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SOLVEX to Local Currencies

1 SOLVEX to VND
1,007.8645
1 SOLVEX to AUD
A$0.059365
1 SOLVEX to GBP
0.028725
1 SOLVEX to EUR
0.033321
1 SOLVEX to USD
$0.0383
1 SOLVEX to MYR
RM0.163158
1 SOLVEX to TRY
1.557661
1 SOLVEX to JPY
¥5.745
1 SOLVEX to ARS
ARS$52.537642
1 SOLVEX to RUB
3.10613
1 SOLVEX to INR
3.350484
1 SOLVEX to IDR
Rp627.868752
1 SOLVEX to KRW
53.342325
1 SOLVEX to PHP
2.230975
1 SOLVEX to EGP
￡E.1.859848
1 SOLVEX to BRL
R$0.21448
1 SOLVEX to CAD
C$0.052854
1 SOLVEX to BDT
4.679494
1 SOLVEX to NGN
58.652237
1 SOLVEX to UAH
1.596727
1 SOLVEX to VES
Bs4.7109
1 SOLVEX to CLP
$37.2276
1 SOLVEX to PKR
Rs10.858816
1 SOLVEX to KZT
20.826391
1 SOLVEX to THB
฿1.254708
1 SOLVEX to TWD
NT$1.145553
1 SOLVEX to AED
د.إ0.140561
1 SOLVEX to CHF
Fr0.031023
1 SOLVEX to HKD
HK$0.300272
1 SOLVEX to MAD
.د.م0.349296
1 SOLVEX to MXN
$0.722721
1 SOLVEX to PLN
0.143242
1 SOLVEX to RON
лв0.170052
1 SOLVEX to SEK
kr0.374957
1 SOLVEX to BGN
лв0.065493
1 SOLVEX to HUF
Ft13.419554
1 SOLVEX to CZK
0.824216
1 SOLVEX to KWD
د.ك0.0117198
1 SOLVEX to ILS
0.129837

SOLVEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SOLVEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SOLVEX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SOLVEX

