Sonic SVM (SONIC) Live Price Chart

SONIC Live Price Data & Information

Sonic SVM (SONIC) is currently trading at 0.22141 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. SONIC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Sonic SVM Key Market Performance:

$ 514.29K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.65%
Sonic SVM 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SONIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SONIC price information.

SONIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Sonic SVM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0014475-0.65%
30 Days$ +0.03171+16.71%
60 Days$ -0.03107-12.31%
90 Days$ -0.09029-28.97%
Sonic SVM Price Change Today

Today, SONIC recorded a change of $ -0.0014475 (-0.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sonic SVM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03171 (+16.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sonic SVM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SONIC saw a change of $ -0.03107 (-12.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sonic SVM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.09029 (-28.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SONIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Sonic SVM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

SONIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Sonic SVM (SONIC)

Sonic is the first SVM network extension to launch on Solana, for games and applications. Powering Web3 TikTok App Layer - onboarding next billion users. Built with Sonic HyperGrid, a framework for orchestrating optimistic Solana rollups.

Sonic SVM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sonic SVM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SONIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sonic SVM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sonic SVM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sonic SVM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sonic SVM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SONIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sonic SVM price prediction page.

Sonic SVM Price History

Tracing SONIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SONIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sonic SVM price history page.

Sonic SVM (SONIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sonic SVM (SONIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SONIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sonic SVM (SONIC)

Looking for how to buy Sonic SVM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sonic SVM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SONIC to Local Currencies

1 SONIC to VND
5,826.40415
1 SONIC to AUD
A$0.3431855
1 SONIC to GBP
0.1660575
1 SONIC to EUR
0.1926267
1 SONIC to USD
$0.22141
1 SONIC to MYR
RM0.9432066
1 SONIC to TRY
9.0047447
1 SONIC to JPY
¥33.2115
1 SONIC to ARS
ARS$303.7169534
1 SONIC to RUB
17.956351
1 SONIC to INR
19.3689468
1 SONIC to IDR
Rp3,629.6715504
1 SONIC to KRW
308.3687775
1 SONIC to PHP
12.8971325
1 SONIC to EGP
￡E.10.7516696
1 SONIC to BRL
R$1.239896
1 SONIC to CAD
C$0.3055458
1 SONIC to BDT
27.0518738
1 SONIC to NGN
339.0650599
1 SONIC to UAH
9.2305829
1 SONIC to VES
Bs27.23343
1 SONIC to CLP
$215.21052
1 SONIC to PKR
Rs62.7741632
1 SONIC to KZT
120.3961157
1 SONIC to THB
฿7.2533916
1 SONIC to TWD
NT$6.6223731
1 SONIC to AED
د.إ0.8125747
1 SONIC to CHF
Fr0.1793421
1 SONIC to HKD
HK$1.7358544
1 SONIC to MAD
.د.م2.0192592
1 SONIC to MXN
$4.1780067
1 SONIC to PLN
0.8280734
1 SONIC to RON
лв0.9830604
1 SONIC to SEK
kr2.1676039
1 SONIC to BGN
лв0.3786111
1 SONIC to HUF
Ft77.5776358
1 SONIC to CZK
4.7647432
1 SONIC to KWD
د.ك0.06775146
1 SONIC to ILS
0.7505799

Sonic SVM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sonic SVM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sonic SVM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sonic SVM

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

