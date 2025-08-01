What is Sonic SVM (SONIC)

Sonic is the first SVM network extension to launch on Solana, for games and applications. Powering Web3 TikTok App Layer - onboarding next billion users. Built with Sonic HyperGrid, a framework for orchestrating optimistic Solana rollups.

Sonic SVM (SONIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sonic SVM (SONIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SONIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

SONIC to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sonic SVM What is the price of Sonic SVM (SONIC) today? The live price of Sonic SVM (SONIC) is 0.22141 USD . What is the market cap of Sonic SVM (SONIC)? The current market cap of Sonic SVM is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SONIC by its real-time market price of 0.22141 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sonic SVM (SONIC)? The current circulating supply of Sonic SVM (SONIC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Sonic SVM (SONIC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sonic SVM (SONIC) is 1.31 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sonic SVM (SONIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sonic SVM (SONIC) is $ 514.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

