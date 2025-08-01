What is Sonorus (SONORUS)

Sonorus is a groundbreaking platform leveraging TrendFi to reshape how fans and artists interact with music. Through our on-chain voting system, music lovers can back their favourite tracks, influencing their rise in popularity. As songs gain momentum, artists and fans can earn rewards as the songs climb the charts, fostering a community where everyone's passion for music is recognized and rewarded.

Sonorus is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Sonorus (SONORUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sonorus (SONORUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SONORUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sonorus What is the price of Sonorus (SONORUS) today? The live price of Sonorus (SONORUS) is 0.001427 USD . What is the market cap of Sonorus (SONORUS)? The current market cap of Sonorus is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SONORUS by its real-time market price of 0.001427 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sonorus (SONORUS)? The current circulating supply of Sonorus (SONORUS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Sonorus (SONORUS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sonorus (SONORUS) is 0.37918 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sonorus (SONORUS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sonorus (SONORUS) is $ 136.17K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

