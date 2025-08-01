What is SOON (SOON)

SOON is built to deliver the best on-chain trading experience. Besides SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack and InterSOON, the integration of LiveTrade and simpfor.fun further reinforces SOON’s vision, creating a super gateway for Web2 users through livestreaming platforms.

SOON Price Prediction

SOON Price History

SOON (SOON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SOON (SOON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SOON (SOON)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SOON What is the price of SOON (SOON) today? The live price of SOON (SOON) is 0.1463 USD . What is the market cap of SOON (SOON)? The current market cap of SOON is $ 29.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOON by its real-time market price of 0.1463 USD . What is the circulating supply of SOON (SOON)? The current circulating supply of SOON (SOON) is 200.25M USD . What was the highest price of SOON (SOON)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of SOON (SOON) is 0.6405 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SOON (SOON)? The 24-hour trading volume of SOON (SOON) is $ 149.43K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

