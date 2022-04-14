SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SophiaVerse (SOPHIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) Information SophiaVerse is a gamified infrastructure built in the pursuit of Sophia's development via gameplay, through AI programming and the use of the SOPH utility token. The goal of SophiaVerse is to create a gamified decentralised AI ecosystem where humans and AI can work together to build superintelligent systems leading to a beneficial Singularity. Official Website: https://sophiaverse.ai Whitepaper: https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/622c1e6eb1cd192ecedc6225/6478bea1a315bfb5780f59fb_SophiaVerse%20Whitepaper%20v2.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x73fbd93bfda83b111ddc092aa3a4ca77fd30d380 Buy SOPHIA Now!

SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SophiaVerse (SOPHIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.08M $ 4.08M $ 4.08M All-Time High: $ 0.2699 $ 0.2699 $ 0.2699 All-Time Low: $ 0.003319533790865521 $ 0.003319533790865521 $ 0.003319533790865521 Current Price: $ 0.00408 $ 0.00408 $ 0.00408 Learn more about SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) price

SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOPHIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOPHIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOPHIA's tokenomics, explore SOPHIA token's live price!

How to Buy SOPHIA Interested in adding SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SOPHIA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SOPHIA on MEXC now!

SophiaVerse (SOPHIA) Price History Analyzing the price history of SOPHIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SOPHIA Price History now!

SOPHIA Price Prediction Want to know where SOPHIA might be heading? Our SOPHIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SOPHIA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!