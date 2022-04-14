Sovrun (SOVRN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sovrun (SOVRN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sovrun (SOVRN) Information Sovrun is reimagining gaming by empowering players to own their digital assets and evolve from participants to architects of their virtual worlds. The ecosystem spans from low-touch innovations like NFTs and token-based ownership, to high-touch experiences such as co-creation within fully onchain games and Autonomous Worlds (AWs). From asset creation to player-driven economies to permissionlessly building on composable and modular environments, Sovrun pioneers the next era of interactive entertainment where deeper participation, empowerment, and engagement shape the future of gaming. Official Website: www.sovrun.org Whitepaper: https://litepaper.sovrun.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x031B8d752d73d7Fe9678ACEf26e818280D0646b4 Buy SOVRN Now!

Sovrun (SOVRN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sovrun (SOVRN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.56M $ 1.56M $ 1.56M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 166.88M $ 166.88M $ 166.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.34M $ 9.34M $ 9.34M All-Time High: $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.275 All-Time Low: $ 0.007552228162841145 $ 0.007552228162841145 $ 0.007552228162841145 Current Price: $ 0.009341 $ 0.009341 $ 0.009341 Learn more about Sovrun (SOVRN) price

Sovrun (SOVRN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sovrun (SOVRN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOVRN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOVRN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOVRN's tokenomics, explore SOVRN token's live price!

