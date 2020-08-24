Sperax (SPA) Information

Sperax Makes DeFi Services Accessible to All Built with our original blockchain design --- BDLS consensus protocol, Sperax offers a highperformance blockchain that is truly secure in the real internet environment compared with other top-ranked BFT consensus-based blockchains, such as Cosmos (Tendermint), Polkadot (GRANDPA), and Ethereum (Casper FFG). On top of Sperax blockchain consensus infrastructure, the Sperax Foundation issues a native multi-currency stablecoin sCOIN, the first among public blockchain ecosystems. It bridges the gap between Internet users and crypto-native applications. In Sperax, we believe that more people deserve to enjoy the benefits of blockchain-enabled Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. In January 2020, Sperax secured over 6M USD in seed funding round, with leading investors including Outlier Ventures, FBG Capital and Newstyle Capital. On March 18, 2020, Sperax launched its first public sale on Cobak, Korea’s largest cryptocurrency community, with a 200K USD allocation sold out in less than 20 minutes. SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.