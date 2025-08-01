What is Upland (SPARKLET)

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

Upland is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Upland investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SPARKLET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Upland on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Upland buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Upland Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Upland, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPARKLET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Upland price prediction page.

Upland Price History

Tracing SPARKLET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPARKLET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Upland price history page.

Upland (SPARKLET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Upland (SPARKLET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPARKLET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Upland (SPARKLET)

Looking for how to buy Upland? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Upland on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPARKLET to Local Currencies

1 SPARKLET to VND ₫ 454.7232 1 SPARKLET to AUD A$ 0.026784 1 SPARKLET to GBP ￡ 0.01296 1 SPARKLET to EUR € 0.0150336 1 SPARKLET to USD $ 0.01728 1 SPARKLET to MYR RM 0.0736128 1 SPARKLET to TRY ₺ 0.7026048 1 SPARKLET to JPY ¥ 2.592 1 SPARKLET to ARS ARS$ 23.7036672 1 SPARKLET to RUB ₽ 1.4012352 1 SPARKLET to INR ₹ 1.5116544 1 SPARKLET to IDR Rp 283.2786432 1 SPARKLET to KRW ₩ 24.1339392 1 SPARKLET to PHP ₱ 1.0058688 1 SPARKLET to EGP ￡E. 0.8391168 1 SPARKLET to BRL R$ 0.096768 1 SPARKLET to CAD C$ 0.0238464 1 SPARKLET to BDT ৳ 2.1112704 1 SPARKLET to NGN ₦ 26.4624192 1 SPARKLET to UAH ₴ 0.7204032 1 SPARKLET to VES Bs 2.12544 1 SPARKLET to CLP $ 16.81344 1 SPARKLET to PKR Rs 4.8992256 1 SPARKLET to KZT ₸ 9.3963456 1 SPARKLET to THB ฿ 0.5664384 1 SPARKLET to TWD NT$ 0.5170176 1 SPARKLET to AED د.إ 0.0634176 1 SPARKLET to CHF Fr 0.0139968 1 SPARKLET to HKD HK$ 0.1354752 1 SPARKLET to MAD .د.م 0.1575936 1 SPARKLET to MXN $ 0.3260736 1 SPARKLET to PLN zł 0.0646272 1 SPARKLET to RON лв 0.0767232 1 SPARKLET to SEK kr 0.1689984 1 SPARKLET to BGN лв 0.0295488 1 SPARKLET to HUF Ft 6.0524928 1 SPARKLET to CZK Kč 0.3716928 1 SPARKLET to KWD د.ك 0.00528768 1 SPARKLET to ILS ₪ 0.0585792

Upland Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Upland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Upland What is the price of Upland (SPARKLET) today? The live price of Upland (SPARKLET) is 0.01728 USD . What is the market cap of Upland (SPARKLET)? The current market cap of Upland is $ 3.60M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPARKLET by its real-time market price of 0.01728 USD . What is the circulating supply of Upland (SPARKLET)? The current circulating supply of Upland (SPARKLET) is 208.09M USD . What was the highest price of Upland (SPARKLET)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Upland (SPARKLET) is 0.1798 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Upland (SPARKLET)? The 24-hour trading volume of Upland (SPARKLET) is $ 149.59K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!