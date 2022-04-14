Upland (SPARKLET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Upland (SPARKLET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Upland (SPARKLET) Information Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS. Official Website: https://upland.me Whitepaper: https://guides.upland.me/sparklet Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0bc37BEA9068a86C221B8bd71eA6228260DAD5A2 Buy SPARKLET Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.59M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 208.09M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.27M
All-Time High: $ 0.1798
All-Time Low: $ 0.011986767956417886
Current Price: $ 0.01727

Upland (SPARKLET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Upland (SPARKLET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPARKLET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPARKLET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPARKLET's tokenomics, explore SPARKLET token's live price!

