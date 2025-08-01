More About SPELL

Spell Token Logo

Spell Token Price(SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) Live Price Chart

$0.0004841
$0.0004841$0.0004841
-1.20%1D
USD

SPELL Live Price Data & Information

Spell Token (SPELL) is currently trading at 0.0004845 USD with a market cap of 79.49M USD. SPELL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Spell Token Key Market Performance:

$ 164.82K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.20%
Spell Token 24-hour price change
164.06B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SPELL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPELL price information.

SPELL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Spell Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000588-1.20%
30 Days$ +0.0000432+9.78%
60 Days$ -0.0000549-10.18%
90 Days$ -0.0001194-19.78%
Spell Token Price Change Today

Today, SPELL recorded a change of $ -0.00000588 (-1.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Spell Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000432 (+9.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Spell Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SPELL saw a change of $ -0.0000549 (-10.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Spell Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001194 (-19.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SPELL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Spell Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0004806
$ 0.0004806$ 0.0004806

$ 0.0005074
$ 0.0005074$ 0.0005074

$ 0.035449
$ 0.035449$ 0.035449

+0.31%

-1.20%

-7.31%

SPELL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 79.49M
$ 79.49M$ 79.49M

$ 164.82K
$ 164.82K$ 164.82K

164.06B
164.06B 164.06B

What is Spell Token (SPELL)

Spell Token allows users to produce magic internet money. Everyone can provide collateral in the form of various interest bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. $SPELL is the governance and utility token of Abracadabra Money.

Spell Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Spell Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SPELL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Spell Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Spell Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Spell Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Spell Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPELL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Spell Token price prediction page.

Spell Token Price History

Tracing SPELL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPELL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Spell Token price history page.

Spell Token (SPELL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Spell Token (SPELL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPELL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Spell Token (SPELL)

Looking for how to buy Spell Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Spell Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPELL to Local Currencies

1 SPELL to VND
12.7496175
1 SPELL to AUD
A$0.000750975
1 SPELL to GBP
0.000363375
1 SPELL to EUR
0.000421515
1 SPELL to USD
$0.0004845
1 SPELL to MYR
RM0.00206397
1 SPELL to TRY
0.019704615
1 SPELL to JPY
¥0.072675
1 SPELL to ARS
ARS$0.66460803
1 SPELL to RUB
0.03929295
1 SPELL to INR
0.04238406
1 SPELL to IDR
Rp7.94262168
1 SPELL to KRW
0.674787375
1 SPELL to PHP
0.028222125
1 SPELL to EGP
￡E.0.02352732
1 SPELL to BRL
R$0.0027132
1 SPELL to CAD
C$0.00066861
1 SPELL to BDT
0.05919621
1 SPELL to NGN
0.741958455
1 SPELL to UAH
0.020198805
1 SPELL to VES
Bs0.0595935
1 SPELL to CLP
$0.470934
1 SPELL to PKR
Rs0.13736544
1 SPELL to KZT
0.263456565
1 SPELL to THB
฿0.01587222
1 SPELL to TWD
NT$0.014491395
1 SPELL to AED
د.إ0.001778115
1 SPELL to CHF
Fr0.000392445
1 SPELL to HKD
HK$0.00379848
1 SPELL to MAD
.د.م0.00441864
1 SPELL to MXN
$0.009142515
1 SPELL to PLN
0.00181203
1 SPELL to RON
лв0.00215118
1 SPELL to SEK
kr0.004743255
1 SPELL to BGN
лв0.000828495
1 SPELL to HUF
Ft0.16975911
1 SPELL to CZK
0.01042644
1 SPELL to KWD
د.ك0.000148257
1 SPELL to ILS
0.001642455

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spell Token

