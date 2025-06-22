Join MEXC Today
Spark Price(SPK)
The current price of Spark (SPK) today is 0.04045 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. SPK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spark Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.65M USD
- Spark price change within the day is +0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPK price information.
Track the price changes of Spark for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001771
|+0.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.03045
|+304.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.03045
|+304.50%
|90 Days
|$ +0.03045
|+304.50%
Today, SPK recorded a change of $ +0.0001771 (+0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.Spark 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03045 (+304.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.Spark 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SPK saw a change of $ +0.03045 (+304.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Spark 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03045 (+304.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Spark: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
+0.44%
+304.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spark is an ONCHAIN CAPITAL ALLOCATOR focused on providing innovative savings returns, offering competitive stablecoin yields. Spark oversees $3.95bn+ liquidity and generates $180.4m+ in annualized revenue by deploying and managing capital in DeFi. Spark powers DeFi with its three components, SparkLend, Spark Savings, and the Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL).
Spark is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SPK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Spark on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Spark buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Spark, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Spark price prediction page.
Tracing SPK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Spark price history page.
Understanding the tokenomics of Spark (SPK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy Spark? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!
|1 SPK to VND
₫1,064.44175
|1 SPK to AUD
A$0.062293
|1 SPK to GBP
￡0.029933
|1 SPK to EUR
€0.034787
|1 SPK to USD
$0.04045
|1 SPK to MYR
RM0.1719125
|1 SPK to TRY
₺1.6046515
|1 SPK to JPY
¥5.9101495
|1 SPK to RUB
₽3.1716845
|1 SPK to INR
₹3.50297
|1 SPK to IDR
Rp663.114648
|1 SPK to KRW
₩55.562929
|1 SPK to PHP
₱2.3125265
|1 SPK to EGP
￡E.2.0471745
|1 SPK to BRL
R$0.2228795
|1 SPK to CAD
C$0.0554165
|1 SPK to BDT
৳4.949462
|1 SPK to NGN
₦62.712871
|1 SPK to UAH
₴1.6871695
|1 SPK to VES
Bs4.1259
|1 SPK to PKR
Rs11.484564
|1 SPK to KZT
₸21.1444285
|1 SPK to THB
฿1.3255465
|1 SPK to TWD
NT$1.196511
|1 SPK to AED
د.إ0.1484515
|1 SPK to CHF
Fr0.0327645
|1 SPK to HKD
HK$0.3175325
|1 SPK to MAD
.د.م0.3693085
|1 SPK to MXN
$0.7754265
For a more in-depth understanding of Spark, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Amount
1 SPK = 0.04045 USD
