What is Splintershards (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) is a new cryptocurrency governance token which will be integrated into the Splinterlands game in order to provide increasing levels of decision-making ability and control over the product to the player-base, asset owners, and other stakeholders.

Splintershards is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Splintershards investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SPS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Splintershards on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Splintershards buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Splintershards Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Splintershards, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Splintershards price prediction page.

Splintershards Price History

Tracing SPS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Splintershards price history page.

Splintershards (SPS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Splintershards (SPS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Splintershards (SPS)

Looking for how to buy Splintershards? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Splintershards on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPS to Local Currencies

1 SPS to VND ₫ 186.88913 1 SPS to AUD A$ 0.0110081 1 SPS to GBP ￡ 0.0053265 1 SPS to EUR € 0.00617874 1 SPS to USD $ 0.007102 1 SPS to MYR RM 0.03025452 1 SPS to TRY ₺ 0.28876732 1 SPS to JPY ¥ 1.0653 1 SPS to ARS ARS$ 9.74209748 1 SPS to RUB ₽ 0.57583016 1 SPS to INR ₹ 0.62128296 1 SPS to IDR Rp 116.42621088 1 SPS to KRW ₩ 9.91893728 1 SPS to PHP ₱ 0.41340742 1 SPS to EGP ￡E. 0.34487312 1 SPS to BRL R$ 0.0397712 1 SPS to CAD C$ 0.00980076 1 SPS to BDT ৳ 0.86772236 1 SPS to NGN ₦ 10.87593178 1 SPS to UAH ₴ 0.29608238 1 SPS to VES Bs 0.873546 1 SPS to CLP $ 6.910246 1 SPS to PKR Rs 2.01355904 1 SPS to KZT ₸ 3.86185454 1 SPS to THB ฿ 0.23280356 1 SPS to TWD NT$ 0.21249184 1 SPS to AED د.إ 0.02606434 1 SPS to CHF Fr 0.00575262 1 SPS to HKD HK$ 0.05567968 1 SPS to MAD .د.م 0.06477024 1 SPS to MXN $ 0.13401474 1 SPS to PLN zł 0.02656148 1 SPS to RON лв 0.03153288 1 SPS to SEK kr 0.06945756 1 SPS to BGN лв 0.01214442 1 SPS to HUF Ft 2.48754652 1 SPS to CZK Kč 0.15276402 1 SPS to KWD د.ك 0.002173212 1 SPS to ILS ₪ 0.02407578

Splintershards Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Splintershards, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Splintershards What is the price of Splintershards (SPS) today? The live price of Splintershards (SPS) is 0.007102 USD . What is the market cap of Splintershards (SPS)? The current market cap of Splintershards is $ 9.43M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPS by its real-time market price of 0.007102 USD . What is the circulating supply of Splintershards (SPS)? The current circulating supply of Splintershards (SPS) is 1.33B USD . What was the highest price of Splintershards (SPS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Splintershards (SPS) is 0.687 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Splintershards (SPS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Splintershards (SPS) is $ 54.94K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!