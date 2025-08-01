What is SP500 xStock (SPYX)

SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

SP500 xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SP500 xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SPYX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SP500 xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SP500 xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SP500 xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SP500 xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPYX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SP500 xStock price prediction page.

SP500 xStock Price History

Tracing SPYX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPYX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SP500 xStock price history page.

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SP500 xStock (SPYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPYX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SP500 xStock (SPYX)

Looking for how to buy SP500 xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SP500 xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPYX to Local Currencies

1 SPYX to VND ₫ 16,659,237.05 1 SPYX to AUD A$ 981.2585 1 SPYX to GBP ￡ 474.8025 1 SPYX to EUR € 550.7709 1 SPYX to USD $ 633.07 1 SPYX to MYR RM 2,696.8782 1 SPYX to TRY ₺ 25,740.6262 1 SPYX to JPY ¥ 94,960.5 1 SPYX to ARS ARS$ 868,407.4418 1 SPYX to RUB ₽ 51,329.3156 1 SPYX to INR ₹ 55,380.9636 1 SPYX to IDR Rp 10,378,195.0608 1 SPYX to KRW ₩ 884,170.8848 1 SPYX to PHP ₱ 36,851.0047 1 SPYX to EGP ￡E. 30,741.8792 1 SPYX to BRL R$ 3,538.8613 1 SPYX to CAD C$ 873.6366 1 SPYX to BDT ৳ 77,348.4926 1 SPYX to NGN ₦ 969,477.0673 1 SPYX to UAH ₴ 26,392.6883 1 SPYX to VES Bs 77,867.61 1 SPYX to CLP $ 615,977.11 1 SPYX to PKR Rs 179,488.0064 1 SPYX to KZT ₸ 344,244.4739 1 SPYX to THB ฿ 20,752.0346 1 SPYX to TWD NT$ 18,935.1237 1 SPYX to AED د.إ 2,323.3669 1 SPYX to CHF Fr 512.7867 1 SPYX to HKD HK$ 4,963.2688 1 SPYX to MAD .د.م 5,773.5984 1 SPYX to MXN $ 11,946.0309 1 SPYX to PLN zł 2,367.6818 1 SPYX to RON лв 2,810.8308 1 SPYX to SEK kr 6,191.4246 1 SPYX to BGN лв 1,082.5497 1 SPYX to HUF Ft 221,739.0982 1 SPYX to CZK Kč 13,617.3357 1 SPYX to KWD د.ك 193.71942 1 SPYX to ILS ₪ 2,146.1073

SP500 xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SP500 xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SP500 xStock What is the price of SP500 xStock (SPYX) today? The live price of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is 633.07 USD . What is the market cap of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? The current market cap of SP500 xStock is $ 3.80M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPYX by its real-time market price of 633.07 USD . What is the circulating supply of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? The current circulating supply of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is 6.00K USD . What was the highest price of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is 647.97 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? The 24-hour trading volume of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is $ 58.40K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!