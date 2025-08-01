More About SQD

Subsquid Logo

Subsquid Price(SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) Live Price Chart

$0.17043
$0.17043$0.17043
-0.14%1D
USD

SQD Live Price Data & Information

Subsquid (SQD) is currently trading at 0.1704 USD with a market cap of 125.30M USD. SQD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Subsquid Key Market Performance:

$ 143.09K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.14%
Subsquid 24-hour price change
735.35M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SQD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SQD price information.

SQD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Subsquid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002389-0.13%
30 Days$ +0.02056+13.72%
60 Days$ -0.06371-27.22%
90 Days$ -0.03938-18.78%
Subsquid Price Change Today

Today, SQD recorded a change of $ -0.0002389 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Subsquid 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02056 (+13.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Subsquid 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SQD saw a change of $ -0.06371 (-27.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Subsquid 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03938 (-18.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SQD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Subsquid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1676
$ 0.1676$ 0.1676

$ 0.19555
$ 0.19555$ 0.19555

$ 0.693
$ 0.693$ 0.693

+0.63%

-0.13%

+23.17%

SQD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 125.30M
$ 125.30M$ 125.30M

$ 143.09K
$ 143.09K$ 143.09K

735.35M
735.35M 735.35M

What is Subsquid (SQD)

Subsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences.

Subsquid is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Subsquid investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SQD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Subsquid on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Subsquid buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Subsquid Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Subsquid, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SQD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Subsquid price prediction page.

Subsquid Price History

Tracing SQD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SQD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Subsquid price history page.

Subsquid (SQD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Subsquid (SQD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SQD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Subsquid (SQD)

Looking for how to buy Subsquid? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Subsquid on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SQD to Local Currencies

1 SQD to VND
4,484.076
1 SQD to AUD
A$0.26412
1 SQD to GBP
0.1278
1 SQD to EUR
0.148248
1 SQD to USD
$0.1704
1 SQD to MYR
RM0.725904
1 SQD to TRY
6.928464
1 SQD to JPY
¥25.56
1 SQD to ARS
ARS$233.744496
1 SQD to RUB
13.816032
1 SQD to INR
14.906592
1 SQD to IDR
Rp2,793.442176
1 SQD to KRW
237.987456
1 SQD to PHP
9.9258
1 SQD to EGP
￡E.8.274624
1 SQD to BRL
R$0.952536
1 SQD to CAD
C$0.235152
1 SQD to BDT
20.819472
1 SQD to NGN
260.948856
1 SQD to UAH
7.103976
1 SQD to VES
Bs20.9592
1 SQD to CLP
$165.7992
1 SQD to PKR
Rs48.311808
1 SQD to KZT
92.658408
1 SQD to THB
฿5.585712
1 SQD to TWD
NT$5.096664
1 SQD to AED
د.إ0.625368
1 SQD to CHF
Fr0.138024
1 SQD to HKD
HK$1.335936
1 SQD to MAD
.د.م1.554048
1 SQD to MXN
$3.215448
1 SQD to PLN
0.637296
1 SQD to RON
лв0.756576
1 SQD to SEK
kr1.666512
1 SQD to BGN
лв0.291384
1 SQD to HUF
Ft59.684304
1 SQD to CZK
3.665304
1 SQD to KWD
د.ك0.0521424
1 SQD to ILS
0.577656

Subsquid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Subsquid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Subsquid Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Subsquid

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

