What is Subsquid (SQD)

Subsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences.

Subsquid is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Subsquid investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SQD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Subsquid on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Subsquid buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Subsquid Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Subsquid, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SQD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Subsquid price prediction page.

Subsquid Price History

Tracing SQD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SQD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Subsquid price history page.

Subsquid (SQD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Subsquid (SQD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SQD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Subsquid (SQD)

Looking for how to buy Subsquid? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Subsquid on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SQD to Local Currencies

1 SQD to VND ₫ 4,484.076 1 SQD to AUD A$ 0.26412 1 SQD to GBP ￡ 0.1278 1 SQD to EUR € 0.148248 1 SQD to USD $ 0.1704 1 SQD to MYR RM 0.725904 1 SQD to TRY ₺ 6.928464 1 SQD to JPY ¥ 25.56 1 SQD to ARS ARS$ 233.744496 1 SQD to RUB ₽ 13.816032 1 SQD to INR ₹ 14.906592 1 SQD to IDR Rp 2,793.442176 1 SQD to KRW ₩ 237.987456 1 SQD to PHP ₱ 9.9258 1 SQD to EGP ￡E. 8.274624 1 SQD to BRL R$ 0.952536 1 SQD to CAD C$ 0.235152 1 SQD to BDT ৳ 20.819472 1 SQD to NGN ₦ 260.948856 1 SQD to UAH ₴ 7.103976 1 SQD to VES Bs 20.9592 1 SQD to CLP $ 165.7992 1 SQD to PKR Rs 48.311808 1 SQD to KZT ₸ 92.658408 1 SQD to THB ฿ 5.585712 1 SQD to TWD NT$ 5.096664 1 SQD to AED د.إ 0.625368 1 SQD to CHF Fr 0.138024 1 SQD to HKD HK$ 1.335936 1 SQD to MAD .د.م 1.554048 1 SQD to MXN $ 3.215448 1 SQD to PLN zł 0.637296 1 SQD to RON лв 0.756576 1 SQD to SEK kr 1.666512 1 SQD to BGN лв 0.291384 1 SQD to HUF Ft 59.684304 1 SQD to CZK Kč 3.665304 1 SQD to KWD د.ك 0.0521424 1 SQD to ILS ₪ 0.577656

Subsquid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Subsquid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Subsquid What is the price of Subsquid (SQD) today? The live price of Subsquid (SQD) is 0.1704 USD . What is the market cap of Subsquid (SQD)? The current market cap of Subsquid is $ 125.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SQD by its real-time market price of 0.1704 USD . What is the circulating supply of Subsquid (SQD)? The current circulating supply of Subsquid (SQD) is 735.35M USD . What was the highest price of Subsquid (SQD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Subsquid (SQD) is 0.693 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Subsquid (SQD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Subsquid (SQD) is $ 143.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!