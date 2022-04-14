SquadSwap (SQUAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SquadSwap (SQUAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SquadSwap (SQUAD) Information SquadSwap emerges as a trailblazer in the DEX space, providing users with a feature-rich and community-driven platform. With its strong focus on governance, utility, and user engagement,SquadSwap is poised to revolutionise the decentralised exchange landscape, empowering users to participate in the future of finance. Official Website: https://squadswap.com/ Whitepaper: https://squadswap.com/squadswapwhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x2d2567DeC25c9795117228aDC7FD58116D2E310C

SquadSwap (SQUAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SquadSwap (SQUAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.49M All-Time High: $ 0.33879 All-Time Low: $ 0.009505325106395283 Current Price: $ 0.05849

SquadSwap (SQUAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SquadSwap (SQUAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SQUAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SQUAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SQUAD's tokenomics, explore SQUAD token's live price!

How to Buy SQUAD Interested in adding SquadSwap (SQUAD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SQUAD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

SquadSwap (SQUAD) Price History Analyzing the price history of SQUAD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

SQUAD Price Prediction Want to know where SQUAD might be heading? Our SQUAD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

