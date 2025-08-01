What is StorX Network (SRX)

StorX is a trustless, open-source, decentralized cloud storage platform designed to disrupt the $200B cloud storage industry. Built on the XDC Network, one of the most energy-efficient blockchains, StorX combines advanced encryption, data fragmentation, and decentralized storage nodes to deliver unmatched privacy, security, and affordability.

StorX Network Price Prediction

StorX Network Price History

StorX Network (SRX) Tokenomics

How to buy StorX Network (SRX)

SRX to Local Currencies

StorX Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StorX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StorX Network What is the price of StorX Network (SRX) today? The live price of StorX Network (SRX) is 0.06371 USD . What is the market cap of StorX Network (SRX)? The current market cap of StorX Network is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SRX by its real-time market price of 0.06371 USD . What is the circulating supply of StorX Network (SRX)? The current circulating supply of StorX Network (SRX) is -- USD . What was the highest price of StorX Network (SRX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of StorX Network (SRX) is 0.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StorX Network (SRX)? The 24-hour trading volume of StorX Network (SRX) is $ 499.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

