DeFi STOA (STA) Information DeFi STOA is a project to build a diversified revenue sharing platform to increase token asset growth and token value by utilizing algorithms for arbitrage between global financial platforms. DEFI STOA has devised an asset convertible currency model to make it easy to swap assets with this realistic financial service model.In addition, DeFi finance operates a profit based on the social finance model, that is, the transaction logic of multilateral participants and market participation, and presents an optimal market operation model by copy trading it, and this process is combined with big data and artificial intelligence learning models. Official Website: https://stoacorps.com/ Whitepaper: http://stoacorp.com/white/white_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x06874f973dc3c96dc22a10ef0d0609f877f335ea Buy STA Now!

DeFi STOA (STA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFi STOA (STA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.92 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 All-Time Low: $ 0.000997990656179079 $ 0.000997990656179079 $ 0.000997990656179079 Current Price: $ 0.00682 $ 0.00682 $ 0.00682 Learn more about DeFi STOA (STA) price

DeFi STOA (STA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi STOA (STA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STA's tokenomics, explore STA token's live price!

How to Buy STA Interested in adding DeFi STOA (STA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy STA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

DeFi STOA (STA) Price History Analyzing the price history of STA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

STA Price Prediction Want to know where STA might be heading? Our STA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

