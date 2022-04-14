Stabull Finance (STABUL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stabull Finance (STABUL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stabull Finance (STABUL) Information Stabull is a DEX built specifically for non-USD stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)—a market most DEXs overlook. Unlike typical AMMs, it uses off-chain price oracles to guide pricing and liquidity, enabling more accurate price discovery and lower slippage for assets that track external markets like FX or gold. This design also reduces peg stress on issuers and increases capital efficiency for liquidity providers. Stabull effectively brings decentralized, 24/7/FX and commodity trading on-chain—something most DEXs aren't built to handle. Official Website: https://stabull.finance Whitepaper: https://stabull.finance/stabull-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6A43795941113c2F58EB487001f4f8eE74b6938A

Stabull Finance (STABUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stabull Finance (STABUL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.27M $ 7.27M $ 7.27M All-Time High: $ 1.35 $ 1.35 $ 1.35 All-Time Low: $ 0.06642386888114032 $ 0.06642386888114032 $ 0.06642386888114032 Current Price: $ 0.7269 $ 0.7269 $ 0.7269 Learn more about Stabull Finance (STABUL) price

Stabull Finance (STABUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stabull Finance (STABUL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STABUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STABUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

