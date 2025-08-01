More About STAR

StarHeroes Logo

StarHeroes Price(STAR)

StarHeroes (STAR) Live Price Chart

STAR Live Price Data & Information

StarHeroes (STAR) is currently trading at 0.007765 USD with a market cap of 1.15M USD. STAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

StarHeroes Key Market Performance:

$ 83.86K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.96%
StarHeroes 24-hour price change
148.59M USD
Circulating supply

STAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of StarHeroes for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00015524-1.96%
30 Days$ +0.001846+31.18%
60 Days$ +0.00106+15.80%
90 Days$ +0.000804+11.55%
StarHeroes Price Change Today

Today, STAR recorded a change of $ -0.00015524 (-1.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StarHeroes 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001846 (+31.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StarHeroes 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STAR saw a change of $ +0.00106 (+15.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StarHeroes 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000804 (+11.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of StarHeroes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

STAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.15M
$ 1.15M$ 1.15M

$ 83.86K
$ 83.86K$ 83.86K

148.59M
148.59M 148.59M

What is StarHeroes (STAR)

Introducing StarHeroes by STAR Studio, a pioneering web3 gaming experience that transcends conventional space-shooters. With the backing from GameSwift, a Microsoft grant, and top industry leaders from Cyberpunk2077, The Witcher, and Ubisoft, StarHeroes emerges as the first-ever multiplayer space shooter designed for esports.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STAR staking availability
- Read reviews and analytics about StarHeroes on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StarHeroes buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StarHeroes Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StarHeroes, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StarHeroes price prediction page.

StarHeroes Price History

Tracing STAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StarHeroes price history page.

StarHeroes (STAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StarHeroes (STAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StarHeroes (STAR)

STAR to Local Currencies

1 STAR to VND
204.335975
1 STAR to AUD
A$0.01203575
1 STAR to GBP
0.00582375
1 STAR to EUR
0.00675555
1 STAR to USD
$0.007765
1 STAR to MYR
RM0.0330789
1 STAR to TRY
0.31580255
1 STAR to JPY
¥1.16475
1 STAR to ARS
ARS$10.6515611
1 STAR to RUB
0.6297415
1 STAR to INR
0.6792822
1 STAR to IDR
Rp127.2950616
1 STAR to KRW
10.81470375
1 STAR to PHP
0.45231125
1 STAR to EGP
￡E.0.3770684
1 STAR to BRL
R$0.043484
1 STAR to CAD
C$0.0107157
1 STAR to BDT
0.9487277
1 STAR to NGN
11.89124335
1 STAR to UAH
0.32372285
1 STAR to VES
Bs0.955095
1 STAR to CLP
$7.54758
1 STAR to PKR
Rs2.2015328
1 STAR to KZT
4.22237405
1 STAR to THB
฿0.2543814
1 STAR to TWD
NT$0.23225115
1 STAR to AED
د.إ0.02849755
1 STAR to CHF
Fr0.00628965
1 STAR to HKD
HK$0.0608776
1 STAR to MAD
.د.م0.0708168
1 STAR to MXN
$0.14652555
1 STAR to PLN
0.0290411
1 STAR to RON
лв0.0344766
1 STAR to SEK
kr0.07601935
1 STAR to BGN
лв0.01327815
1 STAR to HUF
Ft2.7207007
1 STAR to CZK
0.1671028
1 STAR to KWD
د.ك0.00237609
1 STAR to ILS
0.02632335

StarHeroes Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StarHeroes, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StarHeroes Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StarHeroes

Disclaimer

