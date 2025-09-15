More About STARS

StarsMint Stars Logo

StarsMint Stars Price(STARS)

1 STARS to USD Live Price:

$0.004171
$0.004171
+317.10%1D
USD
StarsMint Stars (STARS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-15 16:07:57 (UTC+8)

StarsMint Stars (STARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001
$ 0.001
24H Low
$ 0.009257
$ 0.009257
24H High

$ 0.001
$ 0.001

$ 0.009257
$ 0.009257

--
--

--
--

-10.23%

+317.10%

+317.10%

+317.10%

StarsMint Stars (STARS) real-time price is $ 0.004171. Over the past 24 hours, STARS traded between a low of $ 0.001 and a high of $ 0.009257, showing active market volatility. STARS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, STARS has changed by -10.23% over the past hour, +317.10% over 24 hours, and +317.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

StarsMint Stars (STARS) Market Information

--
--

$ 21.32K
$ 21.32K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

--
--

--
--

XLAYER

The current Market Cap of StarsMint Stars is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.32K. The circulating supply of STARS is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

StarsMint Stars (STARS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of StarsMint Stars for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.003171+317.10%
30 Days$ +0.003171+317.10%
60 Days$ +0.003171+317.10%
90 Days$ +0.003171+317.10%
StarsMint Stars Price Change Today

Today, STARS recorded a change of $ +0.003171 (+317.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StarsMint Stars 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003171 (+317.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StarsMint Stars 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STARS saw a change of $ +0.003171 (+317.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StarsMint Stars 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003171 (+317.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of StarsMint Stars (STARS)?

Check out the StarsMint Stars Price History page now.

What is StarsMint Stars (STARS)

StarsMint Stars is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StarsMint Stars investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STARS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about StarsMint Stars on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StarsMint Stars buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StarsMint Stars Price Prediction (USD)

How much will StarsMint Stars (STARS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your StarsMint Stars (STARS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for StarsMint Stars.

Check the StarsMint Stars price prediction now!

StarsMint Stars (STARS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StarsMint Stars (STARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STARS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StarsMint Stars (STARS)

Looking for how to buy StarsMint Stars? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StarsMint Stars on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STARS to Local Currencies

1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to VND
109.759865
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to AUD
A$0.0062565
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to GBP
0.00304483
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to EUR
0.00354535
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to USD
$0.004171
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to MYR
RM0.0175182
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to TRY
0.17255427
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to JPY
¥0.613137
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to ARS
ARS$6.06246508
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to RUB
0.34781969
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to INR
0.36771536
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to IDR
Rp68.37703824
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to KRW
5.78501016
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to PHP
0.23849778
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to EGP
￡E.0.20112562
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to BRL
R$0.02227314
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to CAD
C$0.00575598
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to BDT
0.50765241
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to NGN
6.27214125
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to COP
$16.22956955
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to ZAR
R.0.07236685
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to UAH
0.17192862
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to VES
Bs0.659018
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to CLP
$3.966621
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to PKR
Rs1.18423032
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to KZT
2.25580193
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to THB
฿0.13318003
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to TWD
NT$0.12617275
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to AED
د.إ0.01530757
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to CHF
Fr0.00329509
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to HKD
HK$0.03240867
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to AMD
֏1.59440646
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to MAD
.د.م0.037539
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to MXN
$0.07687153
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to SAR
ريال0.01564125
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to PLN
0.01509902
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to RON
лв0.01797701
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to SEK
kr0.03883201
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to BGN
лв0.00692386
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to HUF
Ft1.38706605
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to CZK
0.08642312
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to KWD
د.ك0.001272155
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to ILS
0.01393114
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to AOA
Kz3.80215847
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to BHD
.د.ب0.001572467
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to BMD
$0.004171
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to DKK
kr0.02652756
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to HNL
L0.1092802
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to MUR
0.18969708
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to NAD
$0.07236685
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to NOK
kr0.04108435
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to NZD
$0.00696557
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to PAB
B/.0.004171
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to PGK
K0.01764333
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to QAR
ر.ق0.01522415
1 StarsMint Stars(STARS) to RSD
дин.0.41634922

StarsMint Stars Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StarsMint Stars, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StarsMint Stars

How much is StarsMint Stars (STARS) worth today?
The live STARS price in USD is 0.004171 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STARS to USD price?
The current price of STARS to USD is $ 0.004171. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of StarsMint Stars?
The market cap for STARS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STARS?
The circulating supply of STARS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STARS?
STARS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STARS?
STARS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of STARS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STARS is $ 21.32K USD.
Will STARS go higher this year?
STARS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STARS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-15 16:07:57 (UTC+8)

StarsMint Stars (STARS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-14 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
09-14 11:30:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging
09-13 20:25:52Industry Updates
Established meme coins show widespread gains, MOODENG surges over 52% in 24 hours
09-13 19:50:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 57.35%, Approaching Year-to-Date Low
09-13 19:19:57Industry Updates
HIFI's liquidation amount across the network in the past 24 hours exceeds $30 million, second only to BTC and ETH
09-13 14:20:13Industry Updates
U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs See $642 Million Net Inflows Yesterday

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STARS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STARS
STARS
USD
USD

1 STARS = 0.004171 USD

Trade STARS

STARSUSDT
$0.004171
$0.004171
+317.10%

