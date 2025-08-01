More About STARTUP

Startup Price(STARTUP)

Startup (STARTUP) Live Price Chart

$0,018484
$0,018484
-9,93%1D
USD

STARTUP Live Price Data & Information

Startup (STARTUP) is currently trading at 0,018484 USD with a market cap of -- USD. STARTUP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Startup Key Market Performance:

$ 241,58K USD
24-hour trading volume
-9,93%
Startup 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STARTUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STARTUP price information.

STARTUP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Startup for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0,00203782-9,93%
30 Days$ -0,015396-45,45%
60 Days$ +0,013872+300,78%
90 Days$ +0,013484+269,68%
Startup Price Change Today

Today, STARTUP recorded a change of $ -0,00203782 (-9,93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Startup 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0,015396 (-45,45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Startup 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STARTUP saw a change of $ +0,013872 (+300,78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Startup 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0,013484 (+269,68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STARTUP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Startup: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0,01678
$ 0,01678$ 0,01678

$ 0,02681
$ 0,02681$ 0,02681

$ 0,051594
$ 0,051594$ 0,051594

+0,27%

-9,93%

-10,25%

STARTUP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 241,58K
$ 241,58K$ 241,58K

--
----

What is Startup (STARTUP)

$STARTUP is a satire-driven meme coin based on startup culture — “The product is the market cap.”

Startup is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Startup investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STARTUP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Startup on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Startup buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Startup Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Startup, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STARTUP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Startup price prediction page.

Startup Price History

Tracing STARTUP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STARTUP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Startup price history page.

Startup (STARTUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Startup (STARTUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STARTUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Startup (STARTUP)

Looking for how to buy Startup? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Startup on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STARTUP to Local Currencies

1 STARTUP to VND
486,40646
1 STARTUP to AUD
A$0,0286502
1 STARTUP to GBP
0,013863
1 STARTUP to EUR
0,01608108
1 STARTUP to USD
$0,018484
1 STARTUP to MYR
RM0,07874184
1 STARTUP to TRY
0,75155944
1 STARTUP to JPY
¥2,7726
1 STARTUP to ARS
ARS$25,35524216
1 STARTUP to RUB
1,49868272
1 STARTUP to INR
1,61698032
1 STARTUP to IDR
Rp303,01634496
1 STARTUP to KRW
25,81549376
1 STARTUP to PHP
1,076693
1 STARTUP to EGP
￡E.0,89758304
1 STARTUP to BRL
R$0,10332556
1 STARTUP to CAD
C$0,02550792
1 STARTUP to BDT
2,25837512
1 STARTUP to NGN
28,30621276
1 STARTUP to UAH
0,77059796
1 STARTUP to VES
Bs2,273532
1 STARTUP to CLP
$17,984932
1 STARTUP to PKR
Rs5,24058368
1 STARTUP to KZT
10,05104468
1 STARTUP to THB
฿0,60553584
1 STARTUP to TWD
NT$0,55285644
1 STARTUP to AED
د.إ0,06783628
1 STARTUP to CHF
Fr0,01497204
1 STARTUP to HKD
HK$0,14491456
1 STARTUP to MAD
.د.م0,16857408
1 STARTUP to MXN
$0,34879308
1 STARTUP to PLN
0,06913016
1 STARTUP to RON
лв0,08206896
1 STARTUP to SEK
kr0,18077352
1 STARTUP to BGN
лв0,03160764
1 STARTUP to HUF
Ft6,47420584
1 STARTUP to CZK
0,39759084
1 STARTUP to KWD
د.ك0,005656104
1 STARTUP to ILS
0,06266076

Startup Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Startup, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Startup

