What is STAT (STAT)

STAT is the world's first project to introduce Trader NFT that enables NFT holders to get the real-time trading history of the trader. STAT is developing various services for traders, and these services are based on STAT tokens.

STAT (STAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STAT (STAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

STAT to Local Currencies

1 STAT to VND ₫ 1,711.26445 1 STAT to AUD A$ 0.1007965 1 STAT to GBP ￡ 0.0487725 1 STAT to EUR € 0.0565761 1 STAT to USD $ 0.06503 1 STAT to MYR RM 0.2770278 1 STAT to TRY ₺ 2.6441198 1 STAT to JPY ¥ 9.7545 1 STAT to ARS ARS$ 89.2042522 1 STAT to RUB ₽ 5.2726324 1 STAT to INR ₹ 5.6888244 1 STAT to IDR Rp 1,066.0654032 1 STAT to KRW ₩ 90.8234992 1 STAT to PHP ₱ 3.7879975 1 STAT to EGP ￡E. 3.1578568 1 STAT to BRL R$ 0.3635177 1 STAT to CAD C$ 0.0897414 1 STAT to BDT ৳ 7.9453654 1 STAT to NGN ₦ 99.5862917 1 STAT to UAH ₴ 2.7111007 1 STAT to VES Bs 7.99869 1 STAT to CLP $ 63.27419 1 STAT to PKR Rs 18.4373056 1 STAT to KZT ₸ 35.3613631 1 STAT to THB ฿ 2.1303828 1 STAT to TWD NT$ 1.9450473 1 STAT to AED د.إ 0.2386601 1 STAT to CHF Fr 0.0526743 1 STAT to HKD HK$ 0.5098352 1 STAT to MAD .د.م 0.5930736 1 STAT to MXN $ 1.2271161 1 STAT to PLN zł 0.2432122 1 STAT to RON лв 0.2887332 1 STAT to SEK kr 0.6359934 1 STAT to BGN лв 0.1112013 1 STAT to HUF Ft 22.7774078 1 STAT to CZK Kč 1.3987953 1 STAT to KWD د.ك 0.01989918 1 STAT to ILS ₪ 0.2204517

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STAT What is the price of STAT (STAT) today? The live price of STAT (STAT) is 0.06503 USD . What is the market cap of STAT (STAT)? The current market cap of STAT is $ 4.94M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STAT by its real-time market price of 0.06503 USD . What is the circulating supply of STAT (STAT)? The current circulating supply of STAT (STAT) is 75.92M USD . What was the highest price of STAT (STAT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of STAT (STAT) is 3.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of STAT (STAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of STAT (STAT) is $ 149.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

