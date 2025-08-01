More About STAU

STAU Price Info

STAU Whitepaper

STAU Official Website

STAU Tokenomics

STAU Price Forecast

STAU History

STAU Buying Guide

STAU-to-Fiat Currency Converter

STAU Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

STAU Logo

STAU Price(STAU)

STAU (STAU) Live Price Chart

$0.01922
$0.01922$0.01922
-2.08%1D
USD

STAU Live Price Data & Information

STAU (STAU) is currently trading at 0.01921 USD with a market cap of -- USD. STAU to USD price is updated in real-time.

STAU Key Market Performance:

$ 123.66K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.08%
STAU 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STAU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STAU price information.

STAU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of STAU for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004083-2.08%
30 Days$ -0.00173-8.27%
60 Days$ -0.00799-29.38%
90 Days$ -0.01079-35.97%
STAU Price Change Today

Today, STAU recorded a change of $ -0.0004083 (-2.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

STAU 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00173 (-8.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

STAU 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STAU saw a change of $ -0.00799 (-29.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

STAU 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01079 (-35.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STAU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of STAU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0175
$ 0.0175$ 0.0175

$ 0.02058
$ 0.02058$ 0.02058

$ 0.2
$ 0.2$ 0.2

-0.21%

-2.08%

-6.98%

STAU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 123.66K
$ 123.66K$ 123.66K

--
----

What is STAU (STAU)

We aim to revolutionize the connection between digital and physical assets by seamlessly integrating the value of gold and jewelry into the digital economy. Through collaboration with a company that processes and distributes real gold, we strive to ensure trust and security in the digital trading of gold and other tangible assets.

STAU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STAU investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STAU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about STAU on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STAU buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

STAU Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STAU, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STAU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STAU price prediction page.

STAU Price History

Tracing STAU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STAU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STAU price history page.

STAU (STAU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STAU (STAU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STAU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy STAU (STAU)

Looking for how to buy STAU? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STAU on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STAU to Local Currencies

1 STAU to VND
505.51115
1 STAU to AUD
A$0.0297755
1 STAU to GBP
0.0144075
1 STAU to EUR
0.0167127
1 STAU to USD
$0.01921
1 STAU to MYR
RM0.0818346
1 STAU to TRY
0.7810786
1 STAU to JPY
¥2.8815
1 STAU to ARS
ARS$26.3511254
1 STAU to RUB
1.5575468
1 STAU to INR
1.6804908
1 STAU to IDR
Rp314.9179824
1 STAU to KRW
26.8294544
1 STAU to PHP
1.1189825
1 STAU to EGP
￡E.0.9328376
1 STAU to BRL
R$0.1073839
1 STAU to CAD
C$0.0265098
1 STAU to BDT
2.3470778
1 STAU to NGN
29.4180019
1 STAU to UAH
0.8008649
1 STAU to VES
Bs2.36283
1 STAU to CLP
$18.69133
1 STAU to PKR
Rs5.4464192
1 STAU to KZT
10.4458217
1 STAU to THB
฿0.6293196
1 STAU to TWD
NT$0.5745711
1 STAU to AED
د.إ0.0705007
1 STAU to CHF
Fr0.0155601
1 STAU to HKD
HK$0.1506064
1 STAU to MAD
.د.م0.1751952
1 STAU to MXN
$0.3624927
1 STAU to PLN
0.0718454
1 STAU to RON
лв0.0852924
1 STAU to SEK
kr0.1878738
1 STAU to BGN
лв0.0328491
1 STAU to HUF
Ft6.7284946
1 STAU to CZK
0.4132071
1 STAU to KWD
د.ك0.00587826
1 STAU to ILS
0.0651219

STAU Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STAU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STAU Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STAU

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

STAU
STAU
USD
USD

1 STAU = 0.01921 USD

Trade

STAUUSDT
$0.01921
$0.01921$0.01921
-5.93%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee