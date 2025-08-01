More About STEPN

STEPN (STEPN) is currently trading at 0.04445 USD with a market cap of 132.98M USD. STEPN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Get real-time price updates of the STEPN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STEPN price information.

STEPN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of STEPN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0019598-4.22%
30 Days$ +0.00332+8.07%
60 Days$ -0.00526-10.59%
90 Days$ -0.01256-22.04%
STEPN Price Change Today

Today, STEPN recorded a change of $ -0.0019598 (-4.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

STEPN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00332 (+8.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

STEPN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STEPN saw a change of $ -0.00526 (-10.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

STEPN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01256 (-22.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STEPN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of STEPN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0438
$ 0.0438$ 0.0438

$ 0.04869
$ 0.04869$ 0.04869

$ 4.1717
$ 4.1717$ 4.1717

-1.31%

-4.22%

-10.64%

STEPN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 132.98M
$ 132.98M$ 132.98M

$ 1.97M
$ 1.97M$ 1.97M

2.99B
2.99B 2.99B

What is STEPN (STEPN)

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.

STEPN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STEPN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STEPN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about STEPN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STEPN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

STEPN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STEPN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STEPN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STEPN price prediction page.

STEPN Price History

Tracing STEPN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STEPN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STEPN price history page.

STEPN (STEPN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STEPN (STEPN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STEPN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy STEPN (STEPN)

Looking for how to buy STEPN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STEPN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STEPN to Local Currencies

1 STEPN to VND
1,169.70175
1 STEPN to AUD
A$0.0688975
1 STEPN to GBP
0.0333375
1 STEPN to EUR
0.0386715
1 STEPN to USD
$0.04445
1 STEPN to MYR
RM0.189357
1 STEPN to TRY
1.807337
1 STEPN to JPY
¥6.6675
1 STEPN to ARS
ARS$60.973843
1 STEPN to RUB
3.604006
1 STEPN to INR
3.888486
1 STEPN to IDR
Rp728.688408
1 STEPN to KRW
61.994415
1 STEPN to PHP
2.5892125
1 STEPN to EGP
￡E.2.158492
1 STEPN to BRL
R$0.2484755
1 STEPN to CAD
C$0.061341
1 STEPN to BDT
5.430901
1 STEPN to NGN
68.0702855
1 STEPN to UAH
1.8531205
1 STEPN to VES
Bs5.46735
1 STEPN to CLP
$43.24985
1 STEPN to PKR
Rs12.602464
1 STEPN to KZT
24.1705765
1 STEPN to THB
฿1.456182
1 STEPN to TWD
NT$1.3294995
1 STEPN to AED
د.إ0.1631315
1 STEPN to CHF
Fr0.0360045
1 STEPN to HKD
HK$0.348488
1 STEPN to MAD
.د.م0.405384
1 STEPN to MXN
$0.8387715
1 STEPN to PLN
0.166243
1 STEPN to RON
лв0.197358
1 STEPN to SEK
kr0.434721
1 STEPN to BGN
лв0.0760095
1 STEPN to HUF
Ft15.569057
1 STEPN to CZK
0.9561195
1 STEPN to KWD
د.ك0.0136017
1 STEPN to ILS
0.1506855

STEPN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STEPN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STEPN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STEPN

