What is STEPN (STEPN)

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.

STEPN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STEPN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



STEPN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STEPN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STEPN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STEPN price prediction page.

STEPN Price History

Tracing STEPN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STEPN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STEPN price history page.

STEPN (STEPN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STEPN (STEPN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STEPN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy STEPN (STEPN)

Looking for how to buy STEPN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STEPN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STEPN to Local Currencies

1 STEPN to VND ₫ 1,169.70175 1 STEPN to AUD A$ 0.0688975 1 STEPN to GBP ￡ 0.0333375 1 STEPN to EUR € 0.0386715 1 STEPN to USD $ 0.04445 1 STEPN to MYR RM 0.189357 1 STEPN to TRY ₺ 1.807337 1 STEPN to JPY ¥ 6.6675 1 STEPN to ARS ARS$ 60.973843 1 STEPN to RUB ₽ 3.604006 1 STEPN to INR ₹ 3.888486 1 STEPN to IDR Rp 728.688408 1 STEPN to KRW ₩ 61.994415 1 STEPN to PHP ₱ 2.5892125 1 STEPN to EGP ￡E. 2.158492 1 STEPN to BRL R$ 0.2484755 1 STEPN to CAD C$ 0.061341 1 STEPN to BDT ৳ 5.430901 1 STEPN to NGN ₦ 68.0702855 1 STEPN to UAH ₴ 1.8531205 1 STEPN to VES Bs 5.46735 1 STEPN to CLP $ 43.24985 1 STEPN to PKR Rs 12.602464 1 STEPN to KZT ₸ 24.1705765 1 STEPN to THB ฿ 1.456182 1 STEPN to TWD NT$ 1.3294995 1 STEPN to AED د.إ 0.1631315 1 STEPN to CHF Fr 0.0360045 1 STEPN to HKD HK$ 0.348488 1 STEPN to MAD .د.م 0.405384 1 STEPN to MXN $ 0.8387715 1 STEPN to PLN zł 0.166243 1 STEPN to RON лв 0.197358 1 STEPN to SEK kr 0.434721 1 STEPN to BGN лв 0.0760095 1 STEPN to HUF Ft 15.569057 1 STEPN to CZK Kč 0.9561195 1 STEPN to KWD د.ك 0.0136017 1 STEPN to ILS ₪ 0.1506855

STEPN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STEPN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STEPN What is the price of STEPN (STEPN) today? The live price of STEPN (STEPN) is 0.04445 USD . What is the market cap of STEPN (STEPN)? The current market cap of STEPN is $ 132.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STEPN by its real-time market price of 0.04445 USD . What is the circulating supply of STEPN (STEPN)? The current circulating supply of STEPN (STEPN) is 2.99B USD . What was the highest price of STEPN (STEPN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of STEPN (STEPN) is 4.1717 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of STEPN (STEPN)? The 24-hour trading volume of STEPN (STEPN) is $ 1.97M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

