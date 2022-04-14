STEPN (STEPN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STEPN (STEPN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STEPN (STEPN) Information STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content. Official Website: https://www.stepn.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.stepn.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7i5KKsX2weiTkry7jA4ZwSuXGhs5eJBEjY8vVxR4pfRx Buy STEPN Now!

STEPN (STEPN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STEPN (STEPN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 129.53M $ 129.53M $ 129.53M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.99B $ 2.99B $ 2.99B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 4.1717 $ 4.1717 $ 4.1717 All-Time Low: $ 0.03685184240577667 $ 0.03685184240577667 $ 0.03685184240577667 Current Price: $ 0.04329 $ 0.04329 $ 0.04329 Learn more about STEPN (STEPN) price

STEPN (STEPN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STEPN (STEPN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STEPN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STEPN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STEPN's tokenomics, explore STEPN token's live price!

