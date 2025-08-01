What is Standard (STND)

Standard Protocol is the first Collateralized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRS) protocol for synthetic assets that will operate within the Polkadot ecosystem. It has been granted with #DefiForAll Fund from Polygon and is also the first and only project from Korea to be awarded a Polkadot Web3 foundation grant and prides itself on its global community growth approach.

Standard (STND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Standard (STND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STND token's extensive tokenomics now!

STND to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Standard What is the price of Standard (STND) today? The live price of Standard (STND) is 0.005451 USD . What is the market cap of Standard (STND)? The current market cap of Standard is $ 466.47K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STND by its real-time market price of 0.005451 USD . What is the circulating supply of Standard (STND)? The current circulating supply of Standard (STND) is 85.57M USD . What was the highest price of Standard (STND)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Standard (STND) is 1.1931 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Standard (STND)? The 24-hour trading volume of Standard (STND) is $ 89.13K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

