Stonks (STNK)

Stonks (STNK) Live Price Chart

$8.916
+4.07%
STNK Live Price Data & Information

Stonks (STNK) is currently trading at 8.918 USD with a market cap of 5.17M USD. STNK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Stonks Key Market Performance:

$ 60.63K USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.07%
Stonks 24-hour price change
579.85K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STNK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STNK price information.

STNK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Stonks for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.34869+4.07%
30 Days$ -15.242-63.09%
60 Days$ -3.882-30.33%
90 Days$ -8.192-47.88%
Stonks Price Change Today

Today, STNK recorded a change of $ +0.34869 (+4.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Stonks 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -15.242 (-63.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Stonks 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STNK saw a change of $ -3.882 (-30.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Stonks 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -8.192 (-47.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STNK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Stonks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+4.07%

STNK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Stonks (STNK)

Stonks is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Stonks is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Stonks investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STNK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Stonks on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Stonks buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Stonks Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stonks, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STNK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stonks price prediction page.

Stonks Price History

Tracing STNK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STNK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stonks price history page.

Stonks (STNK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stonks (STNK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STNK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Stonks (STNK)

Looking for how to buy Stonks? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Stonks on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STNK to Local Currencies

Stonks Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stonks, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stonks Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stonks

