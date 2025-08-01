More About STOCAT

STOCAT Live Price Data & Information

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) is currently trading at 0.000682 USD with a market cap of -- USD. STOCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Stoopid Cats Key Market Performance:

$ 72.30K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.29%
Stoopid Cats 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STOCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STOCAT price information.

STOCAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Stoopid Cats for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000197+0.29%
30 Days$ -0.000037-5.15%
60 Days$ -0.000586-46.22%
90 Days$ -0.000318-31.80%
Stoopid Cats Price Change Today

Today, STOCAT recorded a change of $ +0.00000197 (+0.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Stoopid Cats 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000037 (-5.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Stoopid Cats 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STOCAT saw a change of $ -0.000586 (-46.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Stoopid Cats 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000318 (-31.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STOCAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Stoopid Cats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)

Stoopid Cats is a next-generation character IP project bridging Web2 and Web3 through games, NFTs, and a bold social message. Built around the global motto “Don’t be stupid. Be Stoopid.”, we encourage people to slow down, laugh more, and enjoy the small moments in life - turning that mindset into a full-scale digital and real-world movement.

Stoopid Cats is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Stoopid Cats investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STOCAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Stoopid Cats on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Stoopid Cats buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Stoopid Cats Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stoopid Cats, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STOCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stoopid Cats price prediction page.

Stoopid Cats Price History

Tracing STOCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STOCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stoopid Cats price history page.

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STOCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)

Looking for how to buy Stoopid Cats? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Stoopid Cats on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STOCAT to Local Currencies

1 STOCAT to VND
17.94683
1 STOCAT to AUD
A$0.0010571
1 STOCAT to GBP
0.0005115
1 STOCAT to EUR
0.00059334
1 STOCAT to USD
$0.000682
1 STOCAT to MYR
RM0.00290532
1 STOCAT to TRY
0.02773694
1 STOCAT to JPY
¥0.1023
1 STOCAT to ARS
ARS$0.93552668
1 STOCAT to RUB
0.05530338
1 STOCAT to INR
0.05966136
1 STOCAT to IDR
Rp11.18032608
1 STOCAT to KRW
0.9498555
1 STOCAT to PHP
0.0397265
1 STOCAT to EGP
￡E.0.03311792
1 STOCAT to BRL
R$0.0038192
1 STOCAT to CAD
C$0.00094116
1 STOCAT to BDT
0.08332676
1 STOCAT to NGN
1.04440798
1 STOCAT to UAH
0.02843258
1 STOCAT to VES
Bs0.083886
1 STOCAT to CLP
$0.662904
1 STOCAT to PKR
Rs0.19336064
1 STOCAT to KZT
0.37085114
1 STOCAT to THB
฿0.02234232
1 STOCAT to TWD
NT$0.02039862
1 STOCAT to AED
د.إ0.00250294
1 STOCAT to CHF
Fr0.00055242
1 STOCAT to HKD
HK$0.00534688
1 STOCAT to MAD
.د.م0.00621984
1 STOCAT to MXN
$0.01286934
1 STOCAT to PLN
0.00255068
1 STOCAT to RON
лв0.00302808
1 STOCAT to SEK
kr0.00667678
1 STOCAT to BGN
лв0.00116622
1 STOCAT to HUF
Ft0.23895916
1 STOCAT to CZK
0.01467664
1 STOCAT to KWD
د.ك0.000208692
1 STOCAT to ILS
0.00231198

Stoopid Cats Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stoopid Cats, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stoopid Cats Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stoopid Cats

