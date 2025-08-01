What is LETSTOP (STOP)

LETSTOP is the first app to reward safe driving with vouchers or crypto. With 1M+ downloads and 70M+ safe km in 180+ countries, $STOP is powered by Solana.

LETSTOP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LETSTOP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



LETSTOP Price Prediction

LETSTOP Price History

LETSTOP (STOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LETSTOP (STOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LETSTOP (STOP)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LETSTOP What is the price of LETSTOP (STOP) today? The live price of LETSTOP (STOP) is 0.2373 USD . What is the market cap of LETSTOP (STOP)? The current market cap of LETSTOP is $ 13.34M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STOP by its real-time market price of 0.2373 USD . What is the circulating supply of LETSTOP (STOP)? The current circulating supply of LETSTOP (STOP) is 56.20M USD . What was the highest price of LETSTOP (STOP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of LETSTOP (STOP) is 0.34945 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LETSTOP (STOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of LETSTOP (STOP) is $ 81.82K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

