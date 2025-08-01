More About STORJ

STORJ (STORJ) Live Price Chart

STORJ Live Price Data & Information

STORJ (STORJ) is currently trading at 0.2675 USD with a market cap of 110.74M USD. STORJ to USD price is updated in real-time.

STORJ Key Market Performance:

$ 315.81K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.04%
STORJ 24-hour price change
413.97M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STORJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STORJ price information.

STORJ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of STORJ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00839-3.04%
30 Days$ +0.0363+15.70%
60 Days$ +0.0047+1.78%
90 Days$ -0.0374-12.27%
STORJ Price Change Today

Today, STORJ recorded a change of $ -0.00839 (-3.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

STORJ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0363 (+15.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

STORJ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STORJ saw a change of $ +0.0047 (+1.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

STORJ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0374 (-12.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STORJ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of STORJ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

STORJ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is STORJ (STORJ)

Storj is a protocol that creates a distributed network for the formation and execution of storage contracts between peers. The Storj protocol enables peers on the network to negotiate contracts, transfer data, verify the integrity and availability of remote data, retrieve data, and pay other nodes. Each peer is an autonomous agent, capable of performing these actions without signiﬁcant human interaction. Many of the basic tools for these interactions are described in this Full protocol documentation can be found elsewhere.

STORJ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STORJ investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STORJ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about STORJ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STORJ buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

STORJ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STORJ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STORJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STORJ price prediction page.

STORJ Price History

Tracing STORJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STORJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STORJ price history page.

STORJ (STORJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STORJ (STORJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STORJ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy STORJ (STORJ)

Looking for how to buy STORJ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STORJ on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STORJ to Local Currencies

1 STORJ to VND
7,039.2625
1 STORJ to AUD
A$0.414625
1 STORJ to GBP
0.200625
1 STORJ to EUR
0.232725
1 STORJ to USD
$0.2675
1 STORJ to MYR
RM1.13955
1 STORJ to TRY
10.87655
1 STORJ to JPY
¥40.125
1 STORJ to ARS
ARS$366.94045
1 STORJ to RUB
21.6889
1 STORJ to INR
23.4009
1 STORJ to IDR
Rp4,385.2452
1 STORJ to KRW
373.08225
1 STORJ to PHP
15.581875
1 STORJ to EGP
￡E.12.9898
1 STORJ to BRL
R$1.495325
1 STORJ to CAD
C$0.36915
1 STORJ to BDT
32.68315
1 STORJ to NGN
409.646825
1 STORJ to UAH
11.152075
1 STORJ to VES
Bs32.9025
1 STORJ to CLP
$260.2775
1 STORJ to PKR
Rs75.8416
1 STORJ to KZT
145.458475
1 STORJ to THB
฿8.7633
1 STORJ to TWD
NT$8.000925
1 STORJ to AED
د.إ0.981725
1 STORJ to CHF
Fr0.216675
1 STORJ to HKD
HK$2.0972
1 STORJ to MAD
.د.م2.4396
1 STORJ to MXN
$5.047725
1 STORJ to PLN
1.00045
1 STORJ to RON
лв1.1877
1 STORJ to SEK
kr2.61615
1 STORJ to BGN
лв0.457425
1 STORJ to HUF
Ft93.69455
1 STORJ to CZK
5.753925
1 STORJ to KWD
د.ك0.081855
1 STORJ to ILS
0.906825

STORJ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STORJ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STORJ Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STORJ

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

