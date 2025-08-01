What is Streamflow (STREAM)

Streamflow is a secure, easy-to-use, and powerful token infrastructure for creating and distributing tokens from creation through maturity. Streamflow's product suite includes features such as: crypto-native payroll. no-code, large-scale (vested) airdrops. token vesting. token locks (and LP locks). community dashboards. SPL token staking. launchpad (coming soon). digital assets secondary marketplace (coming soon).

Streamflow is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Streamflow Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Streamflow, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STREAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Streamflow price prediction page.

Streamflow Price History

Tracing STREAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STREAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Streamflow price history page.

Streamflow (STREAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Streamflow (STREAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STREAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Streamflow (STREAM)

Looking for how to buy Streamflow? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Streamflow on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STREAM to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Streamflow What is the price of Streamflow (STREAM) today? The live price of Streamflow (STREAM) is 0.04405 USD . What is the market cap of Streamflow (STREAM)? The current market cap of Streamflow is $ 5.93M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STREAM by its real-time market price of 0.04405 USD . What is the circulating supply of Streamflow (STREAM)? The current circulating supply of Streamflow (STREAM) is 134.51M USD . What was the highest price of Streamflow (STREAM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Streamflow (STREAM) is 0.3504 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Streamflow (STREAM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Streamflow (STREAM) is $ 72.16K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

