STREAM Live Price Data & Information

Streamflow (STREAM) is currently trading at 0.04405 USD with a market cap of 5.93M USD.

Streamflow Key Market Performance:

$ 72.16K USD
24-hour trading volume
+5.88%
Streamflow 24-hour price change
134.51M USD
Circulating supply

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STREAM price information.

STREAM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Streamflow for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0024469+5.88%
30 Days$ -0.01148-20.68%
60 Days$ -0.01645-27.20%
90 Days$ +0.02576+140.84%
Streamflow Price Change Today

Today, STREAM recorded a change of $ +0.0024469 (+5.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Streamflow 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01148 (-20.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Streamflow 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STREAM saw a change of $ -0.01645 (-27.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Streamflow 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02576 (+140.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STREAM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Streamflow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04058
$ 0.04058$ 0.04058

$ 0.04456
$ 0.04456$ 0.04456

$ 0.3504
$ 0.3504$ 0.3504

+1.42%

+5.88%

-3.38%

STREAM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.93M
$ 5.93M$ 5.93M

$ 72.16K
$ 72.16K$ 72.16K

134.51M
134.51M 134.51M

What is Streamflow (STREAM)

Streamflow is a secure, easy-to-use, and powerful token infrastructure for creating and distributing tokens from creation through maturity. Streamflow's product suite includes features such as: crypto-native payroll. no-code, large-scale (vested) airdrops. token vesting. token locks (and LP locks). community dashboards. SPL token staking. launchpad (coming soon). digital assets secondary marketplace (coming soon).

Streamflow is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Streamflow investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STREAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Streamflow on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Streamflow buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Streamflow Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Streamflow, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STREAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Streamflow price prediction page.

Streamflow Price History

Tracing STREAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STREAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Streamflow price history page.

Streamflow (STREAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Streamflow (STREAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STREAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Streamflow (STREAM)

Looking for how to buy Streamflow? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Streamflow on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

STREAM to Local Currencies

1 STREAM to VND
1,159.17575
1 STREAM to AUD
A$0.0682775
1 STREAM to GBP
0.0330375
1 STREAM to EUR
0.0383235
1 STREAM to USD
$0.04405
1 STREAM to MYR
RM0.187653
1 STREAM to TRY
1.7915135
1 STREAM to JPY
¥6.6075
1 STREAM to ARS
ARS$60.425147
1 STREAM to RUB
3.5720145
1 STREAM to INR
3.853494
1 STREAM to IDR
Rp722.131032
1 STREAM to KRW
61.3506375
1 STREAM to PHP
2.5659125
1 STREAM to EGP
￡E.2.139068
1 STREAM to BRL
R$0.24668
1 STREAM to CAD
C$0.060789
1 STREAM to BDT
5.382029
1 STREAM to NGN
67.4577295
1 STREAM to UAH
1.8364445
1 STREAM to VES
Bs5.41815
1 STREAM to CLP
$42.8166
1 STREAM to PKR
Rs12.489056
1 STREAM to KZT
23.9530685
1 STREAM to THB
฿1.4426375
1 STREAM to TWD
NT$1.3175355
1 STREAM to AED
د.إ0.1616635
1 STREAM to CHF
Fr0.0356805
1 STREAM to HKD
HK$0.345352
1 STREAM to MAD
.د.م0.401736
1 STREAM to MXN
$0.8312235
1 STREAM to PLN
0.164747
1 STREAM to RON
лв0.195582
1 STREAM to SEK
kr0.4312495
1 STREAM to BGN
лв0.0753255
1 STREAM to HUF
Ft15.434239
1 STREAM to CZK
0.947956
1 STREAM to KWD
د.ك0.0134793
1 STREAM to ILS
0.1493295

Streamflow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Streamflow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Streamflow Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Streamflow

