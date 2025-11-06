ExchangeDEX+
The live StrikeBit AI price today is 0.01292 USD. Track real-time STRIKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STRIKE price trend easily at MEXC now.

StrikeBit AI Logo

StrikeBit AI Price(STRIKE)

1 STRIKE to USD Live Price:

$0.01293
+2.86%1D
USD
StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:30:05 (UTC+8)

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01208
24H Low
$ 0.01363
24H High

$ 0.01208
$ 0.01363
$ 0.038382423217328904
$ 0.01216602536876859
+0.31%

+2.86%

-32.68%

-32.68%

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) real-time price is $ 0.01292. Over the past 24 hours, STRIKE traded between a low of $ 0.01208 and a high of $ 0.01363, showing active market volatility. STRIKE's all-time high price is $ 0.038382423217328904, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01216602536876859.

In terms of short-term performance, STRIKE has changed by +0.31% over the past hour, +2.86% over 24 hours, and -32.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Market Information

No.1646

$ 2.71M
$ 59.98K
$ 25.84M
209.90M
2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
10.49%

BSC

The current Market Cap of StrikeBit AI is $ 2.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.98K. The circulating supply of STRIKE is 209.90M, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.84M.

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of StrikeBit AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0003595+2.86%
30 Days$ -0.00546-29.71%
60 Days$ +0.00292+29.20%
90 Days$ +0.00292+29.20%
StrikeBit AI Price Change Today

Today, STRIKE recorded a change of $ +0.0003595 (+2.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StrikeBit AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00546 (-29.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StrikeBit AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STRIKE saw a change of $ +0.00292 (+29.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StrikeBit AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00292 (+29.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of StrikeBit AI (STRIKE)?

Check out the StrikeBit AI Price History page now.

What is StrikeBit AI (STRIKE)

StrikeBit is redefining crypto trading with the power of AI Agents. Platform enables users to launch customizable AI-driven agents that execute market strategies, analyze trends, and unlock profitable opportunities. From options and perpetual trading insights to a prediction marketplace designed for strategic bets, StrikeBit delivers a comprehensive ecosystem for traders. Whether you use your agents for advanced strategies or trade them for value, StrikeBit puts the future of AI-powered trading in your hands.

StrikeBit AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StrikeBit AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STRIKE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about StrikeBit AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StrikeBit AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StrikeBit AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for StrikeBit AI.

Check the StrikeBit AI price prediction now!

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STRIKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StrikeBit AI (STRIKE)

Looking for how to buy StrikeBit AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StrikeBit AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

StrikeBit AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StrikeBit AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StrikeBit AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StrikeBit AI

How much is StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) worth today?
The live STRIKE price in USD is 0.01292 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STRIKE to USD price?
The current price of STRIKE to USD is $ 0.01292. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of StrikeBit AI?
The market cap for STRIKE is $ 2.71M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STRIKE?
The circulating supply of STRIKE is 209.90M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STRIKE?
STRIKE achieved an ATH price of 0.038382423217328904 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STRIKE?
STRIKE saw an ATL price of 0.01216602536876859 USD.
What is the trading volume of STRIKE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STRIKE is $ 59.98K USD.
Will STRIKE go higher this year?
STRIKE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STRIKE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

