What is STRK (STRK)

Starknet is a permissionless, Validity-Rollup, also known as a zero-knowledge rollup (ZK rollup) for Ethereum. It operates as a Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, enabling any dApp to achieve massive scale for its computation without compromising on Ethereum’s composability and security.

STRK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STRK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check STRK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about STRK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STRK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

STRK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STRK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STRK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STRK price prediction page.

STRK Price History

Tracing STRK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STRK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STRK price history page.

STRK (STRK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STRK (STRK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STRK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy STRK (STRK)

Looking for how to buy STRK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STRK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STRK to Local Currencies

1 STRK to VND ₫ 3,136.748 1 STRK to AUD A$ 0.18476 1 STRK to GBP ￡ 0.0894 1 STRK to EUR € 0.103704 1 STRK to USD $ 0.1192 1 STRK to MYR RM 0.507792 1 STRK to TRY ₺ 4.847864 1 STRK to JPY ¥ 17.88 1 STRK to ARS ARS$ 163.511408 1 STRK to RUB ₽ 9.665928 1 STRK to INR ₹ 10.427616 1 STRK to IDR Rp 1,954.098048 1 STRK to KRW ₩ 166.0158 1 STRK to PHP ₱ 6.9434 1 STRK to EGP ￡E. 5.788352 1 STRK to BRL R$ 0.66752 1 STRK to CAD C$ 0.164496 1 STRK to BDT ৳ 14.563856 1 STRK to NGN ₦ 182.541688 1 STRK to UAH ₴ 4.969448 1 STRK to VES Bs 14.6616 1 STRK to CLP $ 115.8624 1 STRK to PKR Rs 33.795584 1 STRK to KZT ₸ 64.817384 1 STRK to THB ฿ 3.9038 1 STRK to TWD NT$ 3.565272 1 STRK to AED د.إ 0.437464 1 STRK to CHF Fr 0.096552 1 STRK to HKD HK$ 0.934528 1 STRK to MAD .د.م 1.087104 1 STRK to MXN $ 2.249304 1 STRK to PLN zł 0.445808 1 STRK to RON лв 0.529248 1 STRK to SEK kr 1.166968 1 STRK to BGN лв 0.203832 1 STRK to HUF Ft 41.765296 1 STRK to CZK Kč 2.565184 1 STRK to KWD د.ك 0.0364752 1 STRK to ILS ₪ 0.404088

STRK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STRK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STRK What is the price of STRK (STRK) today? The live price of STRK (STRK) is 0.1192 USD . What is the market cap of STRK (STRK)? The current market cap of STRK is $ 428.43M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STRK by its real-time market price of 0.1192 USD . What is the circulating supply of STRK (STRK)? The current circulating supply of STRK (STRK) is 3.59B USD . What was the highest price of STRK (STRK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of STRK (STRK) is 3.998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of STRK (STRK)? The 24-hour trading volume of STRK (STRK) is $ 1.47M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!