More About STRK

STRK Price Info

STRK Whitepaper

STRK Official Website

STRK Tokenomics

STRK Price Forecast

STRK History

STRK Buying Guide

STRK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

STRK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

STRK Logo

STRK Price(STRK)

STRK (STRK) Live Price Chart

$0.1193
$0.1193$0.1193
-2.13%1D
USD

STRK Live Price Data & Information

STRK (STRK) is currently trading at 0.1192 USD with a market cap of 428.43M USD. STRK to USD price is updated in real-time.

STRK Key Market Performance:

$ 1.47M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.13%
STRK 24-hour price change
3.59B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STRK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STRK price information.

STRK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of STRK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002596-2.13%
30 Days$ +0.0086+7.77%
60 Days$ -0.0183-13.31%
90 Days$ -0.0244-17.00%
STRK Price Change Today

Today, STRK recorded a change of $ -0.002596 (-2.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

STRK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0086 (+7.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

STRK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STRK saw a change of $ -0.0183 (-13.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

STRK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0244 (-17.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STRK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of STRK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1184
$ 0.1184$ 0.1184

$ 0.1276
$ 0.1276$ 0.1276

$ 3.998
$ 3.998$ 3.998

-0.09%

-2.13%

-8.31%

STRK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 428.43M
$ 428.43M$ 428.43M

$ 1.47M
$ 1.47M$ 1.47M

3.59B
3.59B 3.59B

What is STRK (STRK)

Starknet is a permissionless, Validity-Rollup, also known as a zero-knowledge rollup (ZK rollup) for Ethereum. It operates as a Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, enabling any dApp to achieve massive scale for its computation without compromising on Ethereum’s composability and security.

STRK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STRK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STRK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about STRK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STRK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

STRK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STRK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STRK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STRK price prediction page.

STRK Price History

Tracing STRK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STRK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STRK price history page.

STRK (STRK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STRK (STRK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STRK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy STRK (STRK)

Looking for how to buy STRK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STRK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STRK to Local Currencies

1 STRK to VND
3,136.748
1 STRK to AUD
A$0.18476
1 STRK to GBP
0.0894
1 STRK to EUR
0.103704
1 STRK to USD
$0.1192
1 STRK to MYR
RM0.507792
1 STRK to TRY
4.847864
1 STRK to JPY
¥17.88
1 STRK to ARS
ARS$163.511408
1 STRK to RUB
9.665928
1 STRK to INR
10.427616
1 STRK to IDR
Rp1,954.098048
1 STRK to KRW
166.0158
1 STRK to PHP
6.9434
1 STRK to EGP
￡E.5.788352
1 STRK to BRL
R$0.66752
1 STRK to CAD
C$0.164496
1 STRK to BDT
14.563856
1 STRK to NGN
182.541688
1 STRK to UAH
4.969448
1 STRK to VES
Bs14.6616
1 STRK to CLP
$115.8624
1 STRK to PKR
Rs33.795584
1 STRK to KZT
64.817384
1 STRK to THB
฿3.9038
1 STRK to TWD
NT$3.565272
1 STRK to AED
د.إ0.437464
1 STRK to CHF
Fr0.096552
1 STRK to HKD
HK$0.934528
1 STRK to MAD
.د.م1.087104
1 STRK to MXN
$2.249304
1 STRK to PLN
0.445808
1 STRK to RON
лв0.529248
1 STRK to SEK
kr1.166968
1 STRK to BGN
лв0.203832
1 STRK to HUF
Ft41.765296
1 STRK to CZK
2.565184
1 STRK to KWD
د.ك0.0364752
1 STRK to ILS
0.404088

STRK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STRK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STRK Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STRK

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

STRK
STRK
USD
USD

1 STRK = 0.1192 USD

Trade

STRKUSDT
$0.1192
$0.1192$0.1192
-1.41%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee