STRK (STRK) Information Starknet is a permissionless, Validity-Rollup, also known as a zero-knowledge rollup (ZK rollup) for Ethereum. It operates as a Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, enabling any dApp to achieve massive scale for its computation without compromising on Ethereum’s composability and security. Official Website: https://starknet.io/ Whitepaper: https://starknet.io/docs/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xca14007eff0db1f8135f4c25b34de49ab0d42766 Buy STRK Now!

STRK (STRK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STRK (STRK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 434.20M $ 434.20M $ 434.20M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.84B $ 3.84B $ 3.84B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.13B $ 1.13B $ 1.13B All-Time High: $ 3.998 $ 3.998 $ 3.998 All-Time Low: $ 0.09690269162798996 $ 0.09690269162798996 $ 0.09690269162798996 Current Price: $ 0.1132 $ 0.1132 $ 0.1132 Learn more about STRK (STRK) price

STRK (STRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STRK (STRK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STRK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STRK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STRK's tokenomics, explore STRK token's live price!

