StrikeX (STRX) Information We are a #RWA token. Launched in October 2021, StrikeX (STRX) is the native utility token of the StrikeX Eco-system. The StrikeX eco-system is being developed by TradeStrikeBVI (StrikeX.BVI Ltd) who’s primary focus is delivering design-led, sleek, intuitive blockchain powered tools to the retail market. Official Website: https://tradestrike.io/?utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_medium=backlink&utm_campaign=profile Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9HCRyuqrFDt1kUrwuUF7xjb2eqCgFmC5433MjqJ3STRX Buy STRX Now!

StrikeX (STRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StrikeX (STRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.91M $ 48.91M $ 48.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.91M $ 48.91M $ 48.91M All-Time High: $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 All-Time Low: $ 0.00110327 $ 0.00110327 $ 0.00110327 Current Price: $ 0.04891 $ 0.04891 $ 0.04891 Learn more about StrikeX (STRX) price

StrikeX (STRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StrikeX (STRX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STRX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STRX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STRX's tokenomics, explore STRX token's live price!

