STUFF.io (STUFF) Information BOOK is the utility token for Book.io. Book.io is the foremost web3 marketplace for eBooks and Audiobooks globally. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we have established authentic digital ownership for digital media, fundamentally transforming the landscape of buying and selling digital content on the internet. Official Website: https://stuff.io/ Whitepaper: https://book-io.medium.com/book-io-whitepaper-2-0-b7b3061693ce Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/51a5e236c4de3af2b8020442e2a26f454fda3b04cb621c1294a0ef34424f4f4b Buy STUFF Now!

Market Cap: $ 11.74M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 2.59B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.05
All-Time Low: $ 0.003655680498684791
Current Price: $ 0.00453

STUFF.io (STUFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STUFF.io (STUFF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STUFF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STUFF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STUFF's tokenomics, explore STUFF token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of STUFF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

