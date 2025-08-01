What is Stacks (STX)

Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer for smart contracts; it enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Stacks is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Stacks investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check STX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Stacks on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Stacks buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Stacks Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stacks, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stacks price prediction page.

Stacks Price History

Tracing STX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stacks price history page.

Stacks (STX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stacks (STX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Stacks (STX)

Looking for how to buy Stacks? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Stacks on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STX to Local Currencies

1 STX to VND ₫ 18,552.075 1 STX to AUD A$ 1.09275 1 STX to GBP ￡ 0.52875 1 STX to EUR € 0.61335 1 STX to USD $ 0.705 1 STX to MYR RM 3.0033 1 STX to TRY ₺ 28.6653 1 STX to JPY ¥ 105.75 1 STX to ARS ARS$ 967.0767 1 STX to RUB ₽ 57.1614 1 STX to INR ₹ 61.6734 1 STX to IDR Rp 11,557.3752 1 STX to KRW ₩ 983.2635 1 STX to PHP ₱ 41.06625 1 STX to EGP ￡E. 34.2348 1 STX to BRL R$ 3.94095 1 STX to CAD C$ 0.9729 1 STX to BDT ৳ 86.1369 1 STX to NGN ₦ 1,079.62995 1 STX to UAH ₴ 29.39145 1 STX to VES Bs 86.715 1 STX to CLP $ 685.965 1 STX to PKR Rs 199.8816 1 STX to KZT ₸ 383.35785 1 STX to THB ฿ 23.0958 1 STX to TWD NT$ 21.08655 1 STX to AED د.إ 2.58735 1 STX to CHF Fr 0.57105 1 STX to HKD HK$ 5.5272 1 STX to MAD .د.م 6.4296 1 STX to MXN $ 13.30335 1 STX to PLN zł 2.6367 1 STX to RON лв 3.1302 1 STX to SEK kr 6.8949 1 STX to BGN лв 1.20555 1 STX to HUF Ft 246.9333 1 STX to CZK Kč 15.16455 1 STX to KWD د.ك 0.21573 1 STX to ILS ₪ 2.38995

Stacks Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stacks, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stacks What is the price of Stacks (STX) today? The live price of Stacks (STX) is 0.705 USD . What is the market cap of Stacks (STX)? The current market cap of Stacks is $ 1.26B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STX by its real-time market price of 0.705 USD . What is the circulating supply of Stacks (STX)? The current circulating supply of Stacks (STX) is 1.79B USD . What was the highest price of Stacks (STX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Stacks (STX) is 3.8414 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Stacks (STX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Stacks (STX) is $ 1.99M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!