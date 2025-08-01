More About STX

Stacks Logo

Stacks Price(STX)

Stacks (STX) Live Price Chart

$0.704
$0.704$0.704
-5.37%1D
USD

STX Live Price Data & Information

Stacks (STX) is currently trading at 0.705 USD with a market cap of 1.26B USD. STX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Stacks Key Market Performance:

$ 1.99M USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.37%
Stacks 24-hour price change
1.79B USD
Circulating supply

STX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Stacks for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.03995-5.37%
30 Days$ +0.072+11.37%
60 Days$ -0.03-4.09%
90 Days$ -0.105-12.97%
Stacks Price Change Today

Today, STX recorded a change of $ -0.03995 (-5.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Stacks 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.072 (+11.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Stacks 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STX saw a change of $ -0.03 (-4.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Stacks 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.105 (-12.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Stacks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.698
$ 0.698$ 0.698

$ 0.772
$ 0.772$ 0.772

$ 3.8414
$ 3.8414$ 3.8414

-1.54%

-5.37%

-8.92%

STX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.26B
$ 1.26B$ 1.26B

$ 1.99M
$ 1.99M$ 1.99M

1.79B
1.79B 1.79B

What is Stacks (STX)

Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer for smart contracts; it enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Stacks Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stacks, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stacks price prediction page.

Stacks Price History

Tracing STX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stacks price history page.

Stacks (STX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stacks (STX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Stacks (STX)

STX to Local Currencies

1 STX to VND
18,552.075
1 STX to AUD
A$1.09275
1 STX to GBP
0.52875
1 STX to EUR
0.61335
1 STX to USD
$0.705
1 STX to MYR
RM3.0033
1 STX to TRY
28.6653
1 STX to JPY
¥105.75
1 STX to ARS
ARS$967.0767
1 STX to RUB
57.1614
1 STX to INR
61.6734
1 STX to IDR
Rp11,557.3752
1 STX to KRW
983.2635
1 STX to PHP
41.06625
1 STX to EGP
￡E.34.2348
1 STX to BRL
R$3.94095
1 STX to CAD
C$0.9729
1 STX to BDT
86.1369
1 STX to NGN
1,079.62995
1 STX to UAH
29.39145
1 STX to VES
Bs86.715
1 STX to CLP
$685.965
1 STX to PKR
Rs199.8816
1 STX to KZT
383.35785
1 STX to THB
฿23.0958
1 STX to TWD
NT$21.08655
1 STX to AED
د.إ2.58735
1 STX to CHF
Fr0.57105
1 STX to HKD
HK$5.5272
1 STX to MAD
.د.م6.4296
1 STX to MXN
$13.30335
1 STX to PLN
2.6367
1 STX to RON
лв3.1302
1 STX to SEK
kr6.8949
1 STX to BGN
лв1.20555
1 STX to HUF
Ft246.9333
1 STX to CZK
15.16455
1 STX to KWD
د.ك0.21573
1 STX to ILS
2.38995

Stacks Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stacks, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stacks Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stacks

Disclaimer

