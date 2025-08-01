What is Sui AI (SUAI)

SuiAI.fun is a launchpad for autonomous AI agents built on the Sui blockchain. It serves as a central platform that allows creators to deploy AI agents on-chain in just seconds. The platform provides users with the ability to discover, co-own, and interact with these agents, supporting the growth of AI applications and promoting a more accessible and collaborative environment within the ecosystem.

Sui AI (SUAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sui AI (SUAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

SUAI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sui AI What is the price of Sui AI (SUAI) today? The live price of Sui AI (SUAI) is 0.0026735 USD . What is the market cap of Sui AI (SUAI)? The current market cap of Sui AI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUAI by its real-time market price of 0.0026735 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sui AI (SUAI)? The current circulating supply of Sui AI (SUAI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Sui AI (SUAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sui AI (SUAI) is 0.07863 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sui AI (SUAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sui AI (SUAI) is $ 56.83K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

