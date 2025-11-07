Subhub (SUBHUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Subhub (SUBHUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 398.09K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 94.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.24M
All-Time High: $ 0.17
All-Time Low: $ 0.004742967323766227
Current Price: $ 0.004235

Subhub (SUBHUB) Information Subhub is a Web3-native growth and engagement platform designed to help blockchain projects scale their marketing, automate outreach, and drive meaningful user interactions. By integrating multi-chain messaging, on-chain engagement tools, and tokenized incentives, Subhub bridges the gap between projects and their audiences, ensuring efficient and measurable communication strategies. Subhub is a Web3-native growth and engagement platform designed to help blockchain projects scale their marketing, automate outreach, and drive meaningful user interactions. By integrating multi-chain messaging, on-chain engagement tools, and tokenized incentives, Subhub bridges the gap between projects and their audiences, ensuring efficient and measurable communication strategies. Official Website: https://sub-hub.ai/ Whitepaper: https://subscription-hub.gitbook.io/subscription-hub Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9EFdAE4D959365349Fcd7c7EaE1f38DdCb25068c

Subhub (SUBHUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Subhub (SUBHUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUBHUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUBHUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUBHUB's tokenomics, explore SUBHUB token's live price!

