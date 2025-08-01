More About SUGAR

Sugar Boy Logo

Sugar Boy Price(SUGAR)

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Live Price Chart

SUGAR Live Price Data & Information

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) is currently trading at 0.00048 USD with a market cap of 468.66K USD. SUGAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Sugar Boy Key Market Performance:

$ 24.01K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.20%
Sugar Boy 24-hour price change
976.38M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SUGAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUGAR price information.

SUGAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Sugar Boy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000096+0.20%
30 Days$ -0.000043-8.23%
60 Days$ -0.000073-13.21%
90 Days$ -0.000097-16.82%
Sugar Boy Price Change Today

Today, SUGAR recorded a change of $ +0.00000096 (+0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sugar Boy 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000043 (-8.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sugar Boy 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SUGAR saw a change of $ -0.000073 (-13.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sugar Boy 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000097 (-16.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SUGAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Sugar Boy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000477
$ 0.000477$ 0.000477

$ 0.0005
$ 0.0005$ 0.0005

$ 0.02724
$ 0.02724$ 0.02724

0.00%

+0.20%

-1.64%

SUGAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 468.66K
$ 468.66K$ 468.66K

$ 24.01K
$ 24.01K$ 24.01K

976.38M
976.38M 976.38M

What is Sugar Boy (SUGAR)

Sugar Boy is a meme coin centered around a playful, youthful character who lives a lavish life and share his $SUGAR.

Sugar Boy is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sugar Boy investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SUGAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sugar Boy on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sugar Boy buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sugar Boy Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sugar Boy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUGAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sugar Boy price prediction page.

Sugar Boy Price History

Tracing SUGAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUGAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sugar Boy price history page.

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sugar Boy (SUGAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUGAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sugar Boy (SUGAR)

Looking for how to buy Sugar Boy? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sugar Boy on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Sugar Boy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sugar Boy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Sugar Boy Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sugar Boy

Disclaimer

