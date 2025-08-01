More About SUIAGENT

aiSUI Logo

aiSUI Price(SUIAGENT)

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Live Price Chart

$0.0000478
$0.0000478
+3.91%1D
USD

SUIAGENT Live Price Data & Information

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) is currently trading at 0.0000478 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. SUIAGENT to USD price is updated in real-time.

aiSUI Key Market Performance:

$ 1.47K USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.91%
aiSUI 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SUIAGENT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUIAGENT price information.

SUIAGENT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of aiSUI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000017987+3.91%
30 Days$ -0.0001922-80.09%
60 Days$ -0.0010462-95.64%
90 Days$ -0.0007022-93.63%
aiSUI Price Change Today

Today, SUIAGENT recorded a change of $ +0.0000017987 (+3.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

aiSUI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001922 (-80.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

aiSUI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SUIAGENT saw a change of $ -0.0010462 (-95.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

aiSUI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0007022 (-93.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SUIAGENT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of aiSUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00004025
$ 0.00004025$ 0.00004025

$ 0.000055
$ 0.000055$ 0.000055

$ 0.005919
$ 0.005919$ 0.005919

0.00%

+3.91%

-67.71%

SUIAGENT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.47K
$ 1.47K$ 1.47K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is aiSUI (SUIAGENT)

aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

aiSUI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your aiSUI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SUIAGENT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about aiSUI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your aiSUI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

aiSUI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as aiSUI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUIAGENT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our aiSUI price prediction page.

aiSUI Price History

Tracing SUIAGENT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUIAGENT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our aiSUI price history page.

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUIAGENT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy aiSUI (SUIAGENT)

Looking for how to buy aiSUI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase aiSUI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SUIAGENT to Local Currencies

1 SUIAGENT to VND
1.257857
1 SUIAGENT to AUD
A$0.00007409
1 SUIAGENT to GBP
0.00003585
1 SUIAGENT to EUR
0.000041586
1 SUIAGENT to USD
$0.0000478
1 SUIAGENT to MYR
RM0.000203628
1 SUIAGENT to TRY
0.001943548
1 SUIAGENT to JPY
¥0.00717
1 SUIAGENT to ARS
ARS$0.065569172
1 SUIAGENT to RUB
0.003875624
1 SUIAGENT to INR
0.004181544
1 SUIAGENT to IDR
Rp0.783606432
1 SUIAGENT to KRW
0.06666666
1 SUIAGENT to PHP
0.00278435
1 SUIAGENT to EGP
￡E.0.002321168
1 SUIAGENT to BRL
R$0.000267202
1 SUIAGENT to CAD
C$0.000065964
1 SUIAGENT to BDT
0.005840204
1 SUIAGENT to NGN
0.073200442
1 SUIAGENT to UAH
0.001992782
1 SUIAGENT to VES
Bs0.0058794
1 SUIAGENT to CLP
$0.0465094
1 SUIAGENT to PKR
Rs0.013552256
1 SUIAGENT to KZT
0.025992206
1 SUIAGENT to THB
฿0.001565928
1 SUIAGENT to TWD
NT$0.001429698
1 SUIAGENT to AED
د.إ0.000175426
1 SUIAGENT to CHF
Fr0.000038718
1 SUIAGENT to HKD
HK$0.000374752
1 SUIAGENT to MAD
.د.م0.000435936
1 SUIAGENT to MXN
$0.000901986
1 SUIAGENT to PLN
0.000178772
1 SUIAGENT to RON
лв0.000212232
1 SUIAGENT to SEK
kr0.000467484
1 SUIAGENT to BGN
лв0.000081738
1 SUIAGENT to HUF
Ft0.016742428
1 SUIAGENT to CZK
0.001028178
1 SUIAGENT to KWD
د.ك0.0000146268
1 SUIAGENT to ILS
0.000162042

aiSUI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of aiSUI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official aiSUI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aiSUI

