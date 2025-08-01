What is SUI Agents (SUIAI)

SUAI is the first AI project on SUI. Its Flagship product is an AI Agent layer which allows users to easily create, tokenize, trade and interact with AI Agents. With Virtuals protocols hitting a $1.6 billion market cap recently $SUAI has a 400x+ potential upside.SUI Agents unlocks a massive $10 Trillion+ market by merging AI and SUI Blockchain, empowering creators, developers, and communities. Easily launch, use, and trade AI Agents with a single click. Every AI Agent is tokenized, paired with $SuiAi, and locked into the project’s liquidity pools.

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SUI Agents (SUIAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUIAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

SUIAI to Local Currencies

1 SUIAI to VND ₫ 421.30315 1 SUIAI to AUD A$ 0.0248155 1 SUIAI to GBP ￡ 0.0120075 1 SUIAI to EUR € 0.0139287 1 SUIAI to USD $ 0.01601 1 SUIAI to MYR RM 0.0682026 1 SUIAI to TRY ₺ 0.6511267 1 SUIAI to JPY ¥ 2.4015 1 SUIAI to ARS ARS$ 21.9615574 1 SUIAI to RUB ₽ 1.2982509 1 SUIAI to INR ₹ 1.4005548 1 SUIAI to IDR Rp 262.4589744 1 SUIAI to KRW ₩ 22.2979275 1 SUIAI to PHP ₱ 0.9325825 1 SUIAI to EGP ￡E. 0.7774456 1 SUIAI to BRL R$ 0.089656 1 SUIAI to CAD C$ 0.0220938 1 SUIAI to BDT ৳ 1.9561018 1 SUIAI to NGN ₦ 24.5175539 1 SUIAI to UAH ₴ 0.6674569 1 SUIAI to VES Bs 1.96923 1 SUIAI to CLP $ 15.56172 1 SUIAI to PKR Rs 4.5391552 1 SUIAI to KZT ₸ 8.7057577 1 SUIAI to THB ฿ 0.5243275 1 SUIAI to TWD NT$ 0.4788591 1 SUIAI to AED د.إ 0.0587567 1 SUIAI to CHF Fr 0.0129681 1 SUIAI to HKD HK$ 0.1255184 1 SUIAI to MAD .د.م 0.1460112 1 SUIAI to MXN $ 0.3021087 1 SUIAI to PLN zł 0.0598774 1 SUIAI to RON лв 0.0710844 1 SUIAI to SEK kr 0.1567379 1 SUIAI to BGN лв 0.0273771 1 SUIAI to HUF Ft 5.6095838 1 SUIAI to CZK Kč 0.3445352 1 SUIAI to KWD د.ك 0.00489906 1 SUIAI to ILS ₪ 0.0542739

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUI Agents What is the price of SUI Agents (SUIAI) today? The live price of SUI Agents (SUIAI) is 0.01601 USD . What is the market cap of SUI Agents (SUIAI)? The current market cap of SUI Agents is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUIAI by its real-time market price of 0.01601 USD . What is the circulating supply of SUI Agents (SUIAI)? The current circulating supply of SUI Agents (SUIAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SUI Agents (SUIAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of SUI Agents (SUIAI) is 0.39 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SUI Agents (SUIAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of SUI Agents (SUIAI) is $ 3.41K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

